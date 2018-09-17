One of my favorite things about astrology is the way it asks one to appreciate the passing of time, encouraging you to find something beautiful and essential in the present moment. As the sun travels through all 12 signs in the zodiac, catapulting our world through each seasonal transition, I am reminded of why every single day out of the year has its purpose. The seasons are more than a shift in the weather and a change in the state of our natural world. Each season launches a phase of spiritual growth that affects us all, while the astrology contained within each season provides a manual for how to embrace it. To get a better understanding of what I'm talking about, let's take a closer look at the equinox or solstice that goes with each zodiac sign.

Every single season begins with either a solstice or an equinox that acts as a marker of the change to come. Because an equinox takes place when the day is just as long as the night, it announces a transitional period where balance is key. However, a solstice is a dramatic tilt of solar energy. While the summer solstice is always the longest day of the year, the winter solstice is always the longest night of the year. The symbolism contained within this year-long battle between light and darkness ebbs and flows with the vitality in our soul.

The Vernal Equinox: Aries, Taurus, Gemini

The vernal equinox launches spring when the sun enters Aries. Ruler of the self and initiator of all things, Aries grants you with a new beginning after a long and eventful year. Once spring finds its groove as the sun enters Taurus, ruler of stability, security, and the establishment of life, the season helps you begin building the foundation for something new. As spring descends through its last phase when the sun enters Gemini, the zodiac sign of duality, communication, and human connection, it's time to reach out, absorb new ideas, and learn from others.

The Summer Solstice: Cancer, Leo, Virgo

When the sun enters Cancer, the summer solstice has officially begun. Since Cancer is associated with home, family, and maternity, the early summer phase is about nurturing your closest bonds and sacred space. As the season continues through the sun entering Leo, the zodiac sign of creativity, expression, and pleasure, summer then becomes a time to revel in the beauty of life and partake in nature's splendor. The season begins to die down when the sun enters Virgo, ruler of productivity, health, and work. Through Virgo, summer's end is about tying up loose ends, detoxing, and returning back to the grind.

The Autumn Equinox: Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius

The autumn equinox takes place when the sun enters balancing, partnership-oriented, and aesthetically-inclined Libra. Through Libra's energy, the seasonal shift is about finding harmony and forging a deeper connection with another soul. Autumn progresses when the sun enters Scorpio, ruler of shared resources, transformation, and rebirth, tinging the season with a sense of metamorphosis and infinitesimal growth. As the season wraps up once the sun enters philosophical, adventurous, and expansive Sagittarius, autumn's end is about absorbing wisdom and leaving behind your comfort zone for new experiences.

The Winter Solstice: Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The longest night of the year — aka the winter solstice — always occurs when the sun enters Capricorn. Ruler of the career, reputation, and public image, the beginning of winter is about establishing your sense of self throughout the social sphere. As winter continues once the sun enters Aquarius, ruler of community, revolution, and individuality, the world is marked by a desire to be true to oneself and passionate about the future. Once the natural cycle wraps everything up through the sun entering spiritual, imaginative, and intuitive Pisces, it's finally time to become one with your soul, to set yourself free from the past year and thank yourself for all your hard work.