The first new moon of the decade has arrived and the timing couldn't be better. Nothing is coincidence and neither are any of the tragedies happening all around the world. The emotional meaning of the January 2020 new moon in Aquarius is both healing and incredibly revolutionary. When you think about a fixed air sign like Aquarius — a symbol of the higher mind, which can ultimately spark societal change, social unity, and connectedness — its astrological essence is naturally rebellious and undeniably logical. There isn't anything necessarily "emotional" about the free-spirited water bearer, but with everything going on, it definitely changes the usual dynamic.

As you may know, the new moon phase represents the beginning of a lunar cycle. This occurs when the moon sits between the earth and the sun, and the sun sheds light on the dark side of the moon, which is the side you never get to see. This is precisely why the moon's invisible — as seen from earth — during the new moon phase. However, going beyond the cosmic logistics of it all, the new moon phase occurs when both the sun and the moon are traveling through the same zodiac sign, which provides an energetically concentrated version of the zodiac archetype.

New Moon In Aquarius: Jan. 24, 2020

The sun and the moon are a representation of the conscious and unconscious body, so with both of these ever-glowing luminaries traveling side-by-side through an eccentric air sign like Aquarius, there's really no denying the amount of strength and revolutionary energy stemming from this Uranus-ruled lunation. New moons are fertile, which is why they known for bringing new beginnings. Setting intentions is always suggested, especially if you have been working toward a goal. However, whatever you do, make sure you listen to your body and follow your intuition. After all, the moon is renewing itself and so are you.

Feel free to partake in a new moon manifestation ritual. Intuition is key; the only thing you have to keep in mind is, the more your intentions coincide with the sign la luna's transiting through, the more likely they are to manifest themselves. (That doesn't mean you shouldn't intend on materializing other goals.) Given that this lunation will occur in the rebellious sign of Aquarius, it doesn't hurt to set intentions that revolve around Uranian themes (i.e. goals related to your teams, tribes, and social networks); intentions that can ultimately bring you closer to your hopes, wishes, and dreams.

Remember, there is no such thing as an individual without a community. It's time to find yours.

The Emotional Meaning Of This Uranus-Ruled Lunation

Challenged by revolutionary Uranus, via Taurus' fixed earth, the new moon in Aquarius is incredibly symbolic, especially with everything happening in the world at the moment. This is precisely why it won't be your typical new moon in Aquarius because, despite this being an "emotionally detached" astrological energy, you're still in the midst of wrapping up a deeply emotional eclipse season. Moreover, it's important to consider the planetary energies along with the aspects. For instance, Aquarius is ruled by Uranus and Uranus is in Venus-ruled Taurus; Venus is currently traveling through Neptune-ruled Pisces and Neptune is also in its home sign.

Bottom line: There is a strong Neptunian influence here, which means there is compassion, empathy, and universal love. This is an opportunity for you to find your soul tribe and make a difference in the world. It's time to start a revolution for the masses, but with Mother Earth in mind. Also, in a harmonious alignment to Chiron (the wounded healer) in Aries, this new moon is also providing a healing force.