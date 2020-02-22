Manifesting your dreams may have seemed like a farfetched possibility when you were a kid, especially if you grew up watching Walt Disney's Pinocchio and singing along to "When You Wish Upon A Star." However, I'm here to tell you anything is possible, considering the emotional meaning of the February 2020 new moon. Dancing in the universal depths of elusive Neptune — god of the sea and planet of dreams — this magical lunation will be taking place in the sign of Pisces on Sunday, Feb. 23 at exactly 10:32 a.m. ET. What are you ready to let go of? How can you embrace the infinite possibilities?

There is opportunity in and all around you, and this new moon in Pisces is here to help turn your dreams into reality. As you know, the new moon marks the beginning of a brand-new lunar cycle. This lunar phase occurs when both the sun and the moon are traveling through the same zodiac sign, providing a supercharged and more concentrated version of the sign, which in this case is Pisces.

The Energy Of Neptune-Ruled Pisces

The divine order of the zodiac wheel is just as colorful as it is divine. Each of the zodiac archetypes represent a specific area of your life and these individual spheres are ignited whenever activated by a heavenly body. For instance, Pisces is a symbol of your dreams and subconscious world. Its mutable waters are mystical, complex, and all-encompassing. The last in the zodiac, it's no wonder its season occurs right before springtime. Pisces is a representation of both endings and beginnings; it is the journey to divine consciousness.

Shutterstock

New Moon In Pisces: Feb. 23, 2020

In the midst of Mercury retrograde in Pisces, a new moon will disappear into the velvet night in the Neptune-ruled sign. This foggy energy will not only heighten the general ambiguity of Pisces, it will also makes your current situation seem unclear. (Hint: Check where Pisces — four degrees to be exact — is located in your birth chart; this will give you more clarity on what's to come.) Meanwhile, a harmonious sextile between Pisces' ancient rulers, Jupiter and Neptune, could come with opportunities seemingly euphoric, but a square to Venus will likely bring challenges in regard to relationships, finances, values, pleasure, and self-confidence.

Not to worry, the potential for magical new beginnings still remains. Mars — planet of sex, energy, and assertion — will be traveling through Capricorn alongside the South Node. This is powerful because Mars exalts (works very well) in structured Capricorn, and the South Node is here to help you release what no longer serves you. Meanwhile, Mars will make an exact sextile with the new moon, amidst forming a lovely trine with electric Uranus. From the looks of it, there are still a number of changes needed to be made, and with the help of Uranus, these new beginnings could seem shocking at first, but are still very much needed.

The Emotional Meaning Of February's New Moon

Each of the heavenly bodies are working in your favor. There is no such thing as coincidence, and given the intuition stemming from this lunation, my advice to you is pay attention to the signs. Listen to your body and nurture your heart. Forgive yourself and those who have wronged you in the past. Put your right foot forward and reach for the stars. Your dreams are already manifesting themselves, so it's up to you to surrender what's about to come.