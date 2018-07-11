Can you feel the magic in the air? We are getting closer and closer to Netflix's Riverdale spinoff based on the well-known teenage witch Sabrina Spellman, and now the showrunner is unveiling a first look at the dark new series. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the first Chilling Adventures of Sabrina poster on social media recently, and it is safe to say that this isn't the sweet, unassuming Sabrina Spellman that we knew back in the '90s.

In previous months, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa has revealed a bunch of exciting details about his new spinoff series, which will be based on the recent horror comic book series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The new show will take on a much darker and more macabre tone than the '90s ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch did, listing horror classics like The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby as inspirations for the tone of the new series. We also found out that it will air on Netflix, rather than the CW like its sister series Riverdale. Now, Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing the very first look at what Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will look like. The showrunner tweeted out the official first poster for the upcoming series, a minimalist, three-tone rendition of Sabrina and her feline familiar Salem. Check it out below:

The new poster doubles down on the dark, occult tone of the upcoming series, dotting the "I" with a pentagram and possibly stylizing the "B" to resemble the unlucky number, 13. It also promises that the series is "coming soon," seemingly confirming the speculation that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be premiering this fall on Netflix.

The series poster is the latest in a string of revelations that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has shared about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina since first announcing the spinoff series last fall. A couple months ago, the showrunner confirmed the series' title would be the same as its source comic books, and earlier, the main cast was revealed. Mad Men breakout Kiernan Shipka will star as Sabrina Spellman, with Disney Channel star Ross Lynch going brunette to play her love interest Harvey Kinkle. The series has also cast Lord of the Rings star Miranda Otto as Sabrina's Aunt Zelda, and Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda.

The plot of the new series will also include a lot more horror elements than the '90s sitcom. Similarly to how Riverdale infused traditional Archie Comics characters with dark, neo-noir, murder mystery themes, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will also embrace a more dark and gritty approach, depicting a teenage girl who uses her burgeoning magical powers to protect the mortal realm from evil, supernatural forces.

There has been a ton of speculation about whether Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will cross over with Riverdale at some point, but it sounds like that is not going to happen anytime soon. Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater said that they are not thinking about a crossover right now, and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart echoed his sentiments, saying that the shows are in completely separate universes. Ross Lynch also confirmed there are no talks of a crossover, and underlined that it may never happen since the two shows are on different networks. Greendale may be just across the river from Riverdale, but it sounds like it will take a while for the two sister series to ever meet one another, if ever.

While the news about no crossovers with Riverdale may be disappointing, the good news is that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to drop within the next couple of months. Since the show's first episode is entitled "October Country," fans are hoping that points to a premiere sometime in October. Keep an eye out on your Netflix queue this fall.