The cast of the new Sabrina series is coming together, and now it officially has its mortal love interest. Harvey Kinkle is a major part of the Sabrina comics, and also the Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom that aired in the late '90s. Obviously, Sabrina's boyfriend is also going to play a big part in the upcoming Netflix series, which is a spinoff of Riverdale. So who's playing Harvey Kinkle on the Netflix Sabrina series? He will be a very familiar face to Disney Channel fans!

The upcoming Riverdale spinoff has cast Ross Lynch as its male romantic lead, Harvey Kinkle. Although fans have already seen a number of iterations of Harvey Kinkle in the Archie comics and on TV, Lynch's version of the character will be much different from the most famous version that Nate Richert portrayed on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Netflix teased that the new Sabrina's version of Harvey Kinkle will be the son of a coal miner, and serve as Sabrina's prince charming, completely unaware of the supernatural forces affecting her life. We already know that the much darker than the Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom — the creators have cited horror movies like The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby as inspirations — so you can expect Lynch's Harvey Kinkle to be a much more dramatic portrayal than the dopey but lovable high school jock that we saw in the '90s sitcom.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ross Lynch is best known for his breakout career on Disney Channel. He starred in the network's original sitcom Austin & Ally from 2011 to 2016, also top-lining the channel's Teen Beach Movie film franchise. He also fronts the pop-rock band R5. Last year, Lynch showed his dark side by portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the biographical drama My Friend Dahmer.

To celebrate the new casting announcement, Ross Lynch shared a photo of Harvey Kinkle from the 1999 cartoon Sabrina: The Animated Series.

Ross Lynch's casting as Harvey Kinkle rounds out the cast of the new Sabrina show, which has yet to set an official title. Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka will play the title role of Sabrina Spellman, with Lord of Rings star Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda and Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda. The new cast also includes Jaz Sinclair (Paper Towns) as Sabrina's high school classmate Rosalind Walker, British actor Chance Perdomo as Sabrina's cousin Ambrose Spellman, and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as the powerful villain Madam Satan, who takes on the appearance of Sabrina's favorite teacher Mary Wardell. The new show will also feature a black cat to portray Sabrina's familiar Salem, although it's still unclear whether he will be able to speak like in the sitcom or not.

The untitled Sabrina series will be based on the recent horror comics from Archie comics, called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The show will serve as a companion series to the CW's Riverdale, although Lili Reinhart hinted that the Sabrina series would not be crossing over with Riverdale, at least at the start. The bulk of the production team behind Riverdale will also be working on Sabrina, including showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

A premiere date for the Netflix Sabrina series has yet to be officially announced, but the team has revealed that they are eyeing the 2018-2019 TV season for their debut. Since Season 3 of Riverdale is expected to premiere on the CW in the fall of 2018 and this show will be a companion series to the dark teen drama, fans can expect the Sabrina series to drop on Netflix in the fall as well, most likely.