If you’ve ever gone through a breakup, then you know it's usually something that takes a while to bounce back from. That may even get harder as time goes by, which is why sending messages of continuing support is so invaluable. To let your friend know that you are still there for them as time goes by, Lickie suggests sending them a text saying something along the lines of,

“It took me a while to get over my breakup too, so I totally feel for you and know how painful it is. How about I come by with some takeout and we watch a funny movie to help get your mind off things? I miss you!”

She explains that “sending this type of text shows you can relate to what they are going through and that you are being a great friend by putting forth the effort to take action in supporting them through the breakup. It also will make them feel loved."

But beyond texting, Martinez says the best thing you can do (if you are lucky enough to be near your friend), is to keep checking in and help helping them to stay busy. “Spending time with other people keeps you aware that your day-to-day is still fulfilling without your relationship," she says. "Filling the time you’re left with after a breakup is often a huge hurdle.” Ain’t that the truth.

While having an idea of what to say can help get you over the hurdle of sending the initial text, ultimately the most important thing to do is to be there for your friend, and continue to be there as they heal — whether that's via text, Skype, in person, or even by messenger pigeon if you have to.

