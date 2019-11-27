These 15 Breakup Gifts Are Sure To Make Your Bestie Feel The Love

It's hard to know the right words to say to a friend after a breakup. Time might be the only thing that really allows them to heal, but there are other ways you can help ease their pain, even if you don't have any consolation or advice to offer. Actions speak louder than words, and sometimes, a post-breakup present is more meaningful than saying, "They didn't deserve you," or, "I'm sure you'll feel better soon." If you need ideas for breakup gifts to give your bestie after their relationship ends, then I've got a few suggestions that are sure to make them feel loved.

Maybe you want to give your BFF a present that will help her feel empowered and strong. Maybe you want to give ‘em something that will just help them feel cozy while watching post-breakup movies. No matter your budget or what stage of grief your BFF is in, I've rounded up some breakup gifts sure to brighten any newly single person's day.

Don't get me wrong — a sweet card, thoughtful compliment, or kind gesture can mean just as much as a store-bought gift. But if you have the means to spoil your heartbroken bestie, then these post-breakup presents might help them temporarily forget that undeserving ex.

01 This Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Giant Hug YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon This seven-layer weighted blanket — which comes in a variety of colors and sizes — promises to decrease stress levels, improve sleep, and make anyone feel comfy AF. $49.80 SEE ON AMAZON

02 This Himalayan Salt Lamp For Spreading Good Vibes Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon With its warm amber glow, this Himalayan salt lamp brings the spa experience to your BFF by purifying the air, boosting blood flow, and raising energy levels. $35.99 SEE ON AMAZON

03 This Human Body Pillow That Will Always Be The Big Spoon The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow Amazon You don't need a partner when you can spoon all night with this cotton fiber human body pillow, which will hold your friend tight all night long (and definitely won't snore). $34.99 $29.95 SEE ON AMAZON

04 This Coffee Mug For Anyone Who's Done With Bitterness Breakup Mug Etsy Remind your friend that a change in relationship status isn't a bad thing with this coffee mug, which even comes specially gift-wrapped with crinkle paper, a cellophane bag, and ribbon. $18.14 SEE ON ETSY

06 This Plant For Breathing In New Life Parlor Palm Plant The Sill This precious plant helps purify the air particles around your heartbroken pal, and it's also available in the option of a mint, pink, or cream pot. $40 SEE ON THE SILL

07 This Fleece Blanket That's Way Better Than Your Average Snuggie PAVILIA Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets Amazon Nothing makes a breakup more bearable than a fleece blanket that's wearable. The oversized arm sleeves on this throw blanket allow for full arm mobility, while the front pouch can store everything from your BFF's phone to their fave snacks. $22.99 SEE ON AMAZON

08 This Candle That Lets You Breathe Easy Inhale Exhale Soy Candle Etsy With three different sizes and several scents available, this soy candle can really help clear the air. $12 SEE ON ETSY

09 These Socks Perfect For Anyone Who Feels Like W(h)ining "Bring Me Wine" Socks Etsy These cozy socks — which come in a variety of colors — will let your BFF send a message to everyone when they don't feel like talking. $15.99 $14.39 SEE ON ETSY

13 This PJ Set For Snoozing In Style Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon Even if your friend is too bummed to change out of their pajamas, they're still going to look chic in these silky PJs (and, as a bonus, this satin set is unbelievably cozy). $24.99 SEE ON AMAZON

14 This Facial Spray For Luminous Skin 30ROSES Hydrating Rose Water Vie Beauty Dressed up in a luxe bottle, this rose water facial spray is the perfect addition to your newly-single friend's skin routine and countertop. $36 SEE ON VIE BEAUTY

Breakups suck, but breakup gifts can help your bestie feel at least a little bit better. And if you're going through a breakup, go ahead and buy one (or all!) of these gifts for yourself, because you totally deserve it.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.