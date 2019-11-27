Breakups
These ideas for gifts to give your friend after her breakup will make her feel loved

These 15 Breakup Gifts Are Sure To Make Your Bestie Feel The Love

Don't underestimate the power of a weighted blanket.

By Corinne Sullivan
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

It's hard to know the right words to say to a friend after a breakup. Time might be the only thing that really allows them to heal, but there are other ways you can help ease their pain, even if you don't have any consolation or advice to offer. Actions speak louder than words, and sometimes, a post-breakup present is more meaningful than saying, "They didn't deserve you," or, "I'm sure you'll feel better soon." If you need ideas for breakup gifts to give your bestie after their relationship ends, then I've got a few suggestions that are sure to make them feel loved.

Maybe you want to give your BFF a present that will help her feel empowered and strong. Maybe you want to give ‘em something that will just help them feel cozy while watching post-breakup movies. No matter your budget or what stage of grief your BFF is in, I've rounded up some breakup gifts sure to brighten any newly single person's day.

Don't get me wrong — a sweet card, thoughtful compliment, or kind gesture can mean just as much as a store-bought gift. But if you have the means to spoil your heartbroken bestie, then these post-breakup presents might help them temporarily forget that undeserving ex.

01
This Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Giant Hug
YnM Weighted Blanket
Amazon

This seven-layer weighted blanket — which comes in a variety of colors and sizes — promises to decrease stress levels, improve sleep, and make anyone feel comfy AF.

$49.80

02
This Himalayan Salt Lamp For Spreading Good Vibes
Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp
Amazon

With its warm amber glow, this Himalayan salt lamp brings the spa experience to your BFF by purifying the air, boosting blood flow, and raising energy levels.

$35.99

03
This Human Body Pillow That Will Always Be The Big Spoon
The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow
Amazon

You don't need a partner when you can spoon all night with this cotton fiber human body pillow, which will hold your friend tight all night long (and definitely won't snore).

$34.99
$29.95

04
This Coffee Mug For Anyone Who's Done With Bitterness
Breakup Mug
Etsy

Remind your friend that a change in relationship status isn't a bad thing with this coffee mug, which even comes specially gift-wrapped with crinkle paper, a cellophane bag, and ribbon.

$18.14

05
This Journal For Seeing The Bright Side
The Five-Minute Gratitude Journal
Amazon

Even if they're feeling sucky, this structured gratitude journal — which takes only five minutes out of your day — might help your pal remember that losing their ex isn't the end of the world.

$29.99

06
This Plant For Breathing In New Life
Parlor Palm Plant
The Sill

This precious plant helps purify the air particles around your heartbroken pal, and it's also available in the option of a mint, pink, or cream pot.

$40
07
This Fleece Blanket That's Way Better Than Your Average Snuggie
PAVILIA Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
Amazon

Nothing makes a breakup more bearable than a fleece blanket that's wearable. The oversized arm sleeves on this throw blanket allow for full arm mobility, while the front pouch can store everything from your BFF's phone to their fave snacks.

$22.99

08
This Candle That Lets You Breathe Easy
Inhale Exhale Soy Candle
Etsy

With three different sizes and several scents available, this soy candle can really help clear the air.

$12

09
These Socks Perfect For Anyone Who Feels Like W(h)ining
"Bring Me Wine" Socks
Etsy

These cozy socks — which come in a variety of colors — will let your BFF send a message to everyone when they don't feel like talking.

$15.99
$14.39

10
This Eye Mask For Uninterrupted Sleep
Memory Foam Eye Mask
Amazon

Made with memory foam, this amazingly comfortable eye mask (which comes in several different color options) forms to your face and blocks out light, making it ideal for catching some post-breakup Z's.

$21.99
$13.59
11
This Balt Salt For Extra-Soothing Soaks
Goddess Bath Salt
Etsy

Made with roses, jasmine, and hibiscus flower petals, this all-natural floral bath soak is so much better than a flower bouquet.

$14.99
12
This Book That's Basically A Breakup Bible
It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken: The Smart Girl's Break-Up Buddy
Bookshop

Written by the co-author of He's Just Not That Into You, this bestselling breakup guide, It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken, is full of tough love and wisdom.

$14.99
$13.79

13
This PJ Set For Snoozing In Style
Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set
Amazon

Even if your friend is too bummed to change out of their pajamas, they're still going to look chic in these silky PJs (and, as a bonus, this satin set is unbelievably cozy).

$24.99
14
This Facial Spray For Luminous Skin
30ROSES Hydrating Rose Water
Vie Beauty

Dressed up in a luxe bottle, this rose water facial spray is the perfect addition to your newly-single friend's skin routine and countertop.

$36
15
This Therapeutic Wrap That’s Better Than A Massage
Cozy Therapeutic Wrap
Amazon

Filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, your BFF won't be able to resist the cuteness of this microwavable companion (which is also available in the form of a bunny, a frog, a hippo, or a horse).

$19.99
$18.88

Breakups suck, but breakup gifts can help your bestie feel at least a little bit better. And if you're going through a breakup, go ahead and buy one (or all!) of these gifts for yourself, because you totally deserve it.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.