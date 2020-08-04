There's a reason witches always cast their spells on the full moon. Aside from the fact you can just feel the powerful energy coursing through the cosmos, this is when the moon is at its brightest and most potent state. Forming an exact opposition to the sun, a full moon encourages growth, revelation, and culmination. While the sun rules over your overall character and external self, the moon governs over all your secrets, desires, and subconscious whims. As these two celestial bodies battle for dominance, you are given a glimpse of two polar opposite sides of your world. This glimpse might just contain all the answers you're searching for and the August 2020 full moon is no different.

In fact, during this full moon (which ,you can still feel the effects of even though it happened on Aug. 3) you should think about what was happening in your life back when the new moon in Aquarius took place on Jan. 24. These two lunar events are connected. As you can probably guess, the new moon represented the beginning of a journey while this upcoming full moon represents the conclusion to this journey. If you started a project back then, you might find yourself finishing that project or making a significant stride toward that project. If a relationship began back then, you might have a powerful realization about where that relationship is heading (or not heading).

Regardless of what is happening to you during this full moon, it's also an opportunity to simply sit back and take stock of what's going on in your life. Appreciate how far you've come, everything you've learned, and remain open to change. Who knows? There may even be a few surprises in store.

The Full Moon In Aquarius Took Place August 3 At 11:59 a.m. ET

Shutterstock

The zodiac sign in which a full moon takes place always says so much about the energy and themes that may pop up. This particular full moon lands in fixed air sign Aquarius. This zodiac sign is symbolized by the water-bearer in astrology and the reason for this is that Aquarius is the zodiac sign of community, philanthropy, and progressive change. During this full moon, you may feel pulled to do something powerful for the people you care about. You may even feel like taking up a charitable pursuit and participating in something that brings aid to a vulnerable group who needs help. All in all, Aquarius believes there is power in numbers, so team up with likeminded individuals and see what can be accomplished when people come together.

There is an intense pull toward change on this full moon because it forms a square to erratic and unpredictable Uranus. This planet encourages independence and individuality, so you may feel like breaking free from old habits and perceptions in favor of something new. With Mars — planet of passion — squaring off with growth-oriented Jupiter, the desire to inhabit the world may feel irresistible. Remember to pace yourself, however, because communicative Mercury will oppose rigid Saturn, meaning you may be running into walls. Take your time, because there's no need to rush greatness.

Your relationships are also taking on a serious and inspiring note during this full moon. Venus — planet of love and friendship — is joining forces with the North Node. In astrology, the North Node represents your ultimate destiny and everything you're working so hard to achieve. Moving closer to the North Node is always difficult, but nothing will make you feel more accomplished than when you do so. This full moon may be encouraging you to become a better partner and create space for partnerships that serve your highest self. Break away from relationship patterns that have hindered your growth. The full moon wants you to.