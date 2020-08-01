There's no better time to celebrate the cosmos than on the night of the full moon. After all, this is when the moon — the celestial body that rules over your subconscious, your emotions, and your instincts — reaches its fullest state. Aside from the mesmerizing beauty you get to witness, there's also a certain power radiating through the air, which explains why witches always take advantage of the full moon for their spells and rituals. If you're in the mood to incorporate some magic into your life, you're in luck, especially if you were born under Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, because the August 2020 full moon will be the best for these zodiac signs.

However, if you're a follower of astrology, you may feel somewhat apprehensive about full moons. A full moon is a momentous occasion that signifies culmination, completion, revelation, and reward. More often than not, the experience is overwhelming and exhausting. Luckily, this full moon won't be quite as emotionally intense as others in the past have been. In fact, it may feel quite clarifying and calming.

This full moon takes place on August 3 at 11:59 a.m. ET in the fixed air sign of Aquarius. Aquarius is a more rational, factual, and independent zodiac sign that isn't easily lost in the chaos of their emotions. This full moon will help you pull away from everything currently putting pressure on your feelings and look at everything from a more individualistic and unique perspective. Forming a strong square with erratic and unpredictable Uranus, you should still expect things to change at a moment's notice, but by the time this full moon is over, you may be in a very different place.

Gemini: Your World Is Brimming With Opportunity

The world is your oyster, Gemini. You have so many opportunities before you and if you're keeping a closed mind and focusing on all the negatives, these opportunities may just pass you by. Keep track of all the unexpected ideas, wonders, and chances that befall you during this full moon, because there may just be a serendipitous occurrence that takes you on an exciting and thrilling adventure. Right now, you need to take a step back from your norm and embrace a picture that looks far different from everything you know. It'll be worth it.

Libra: You're Rediscovering All The Things That Bring You Joy

Get in touch with your inner child during this full moon, Libra, because they've been stuck in time out for far too long. There's no need to keep up with appearances and put forward an image of being boring, serious, and "mature." Let loose a little, because there's a screaming kid trapped inside you who's just begging for a little bit of sunshine. What did you enjoy doing when you were young, before all the responsibilities set in? What brings you pure, unadulterated joy in even the most difficult times? This full moon wants you to focus on that and nothing more.

Aquarius: You're Gaining The Strength To Embrace Yourself

Now's not the time to worry about fitting into some perfect mold, Aquarius. You're a uniquely shaped individual and you could never possibly fit seamlessly into something else. Instead of trying to fit into the mold, be your most unapologetic self and let the world mold around you. You're a trendsetter at the moment and this full moon is making that much known. Look inside yourself and find the thing that makes you most unique. If it alienates some, it will gratify the rest, and that risk is always worth taking.