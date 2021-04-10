Just when you thought all hope was lost, another new moon takes place, providing you with the opportunity to start over. It's at this moment of the lunar cycle that your spiritual slate is cleaned as you set a new intention to guide you forward. That makes the new moon the perfect time to let go of all the guilt, pain, and anger that you've been holding so that you can invite fresh energy into your system. Even though the new moon will affect every single zodiac sign in their own unique way, these zodiac signs will have the best April 2021 new moon — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — and if you just so happen to be a fire sign, this lunation has the power to be downright groundbreaking.

Taking place on April 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET, this new moon packs a punch in cardinal fire sign Aries. This zodiac sign is a fighter, a competitor, and a go-getter. The energy of Aries burns hot and fast, stopping at nothing that dares get in the way of its blaze. When a new moon takes place in this courageous, passionate, and impulsive zodiac sign, it has the power to leave you feeling stronger, more confident, and prepared to trust your gut without so much as a second thought.

This new moon in Aries is a particularly potent one. After all, Mars — Aries' ruling planet — will also form a trine with optimistic, expansive, and lucky Jupiter, guiding your energy into a positive direction as it augments your enthusiasm. This will help you embrace your bravery and your vitality as you charge toward your ambitions like an unstoppable force of nature.

Here's what fire signs have to look forward to:

Aries: You're Gaining A More Powerful Understanding Of Yourself

This new moon is in your name, pouring all of its power and potential directly into your heart. It's encouraging you to let go of any limiting perspectives and understandings you may have of yourself and what you're capable of. Let this new moon shine a light on your identity, allowing you to see the person you're becoming more clearly. You may have been hiding that person out of fear or apprehension, but this new moon is pushing you toward self-acceptance one way or another. Might as well go with the flow as you indulge in confidence and courage.

Leo: You're Breaking Free From Your Confines And Sailing Away

There are so many things that can hold you back in life. People can hold you back, fear can hold you back, and a narrow-minded perspective can hold you back even further. However, this new moon is knocking down walls and unblocking channels so that you can see just how many opportunities lie before you. There's a whole world out there that you've barely explored and this new moon is imploring you to step into the unknown and absorb as many new experiences as you can. You're this close to setting off an incredible adventure, so roll with it.

Sagittarius: You're Rediscovering Your Creativity And Your Joy

You may be an adult now, but your inner child is still very much a part of you. They're living deep inside your heart, and although you may suppress them in order to go to your grown up job and keep up with your mature exterior, your inner child waits patiently for you to set them free. This new moon is all about remembering the things that bring you pure, unadulterated joy. It's about giving yourself permission to express the deepest and most raw expression of your creativity. Tell the critical part of your mind to shut up for a while, because your inner child is taking over the wheel.