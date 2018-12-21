The 12 Most Romantic Celebrity Instagrams Of 2018 Will Make You Swoon

Celebrity couples can be hard to keep track of. Who's hooking up now, and are the still together? 2018 was a big year for celeb courtships and couple news, and a few of my favorite lovey-dovey stars stand out from the rest. If you ever need a reminder of how great love can be, just scope out the most romantic celebrity Instagrams of 2018.

From OGs like Bey and Jay and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to newer power couples like Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, you can find a lot to aspire to just by scrolling through the 'Gram. These couples aren't afraid to shout about their love from the rooftops — or, you know, to their millions of followers.

Even the biggest celebs can catch some serious feelings and fall hard for bae, and some of their IG posts prove it. I don't know about you, but the fangirl in me is #thankful that some of these couples keep us up to date with their personal lives and relationships. Somehow, a sprung celebrity seems all the more relatable to me.

I've rounded up the best mushy-gushy posts from 2018 to remind you how sweet love can be. These 12 romantic celebrity Instagrams will make you go, "Awwwww."

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Being Sweet AF justinbieber on Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber aren't afraid to tell the world just how much they love each other, and they finally put speculation to rest and confirmed they got married this year. In July, Bieber gushed about his commitment to Baldwin. To make things even more official, she also recently changed her last name to Bieber on her Instagram account.

Cole Sprouse Swooning Over Lili Reinhart colesprouse on Instagram Could these Riverdale co-stars be any cuter? Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were the celebrity couple to follow this year. Sprouse called Reinhart his muse in a birthday post, and I seriously can't get enough of these two.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Still Going Strong chrissyteigen on Instagram When it comes to married celebrity couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give me hope that true romance can last. Teigen posted this sweet photo on their fifth wedding anniversary, and I'm not crying — you're crying.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Being Couple Goals gigihadid on Instagram Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are here to remind you that you can be really, really, ridiculously good looking and also have a strong romantic relationship. Hadid's Instagram post told her fans that she was on her way home to Malik (AKA her "happy place").

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Being Cute For A Good Cause blakelively on Instagram Blake Lively has been known to post hilariously sweet photos on Instagram for her husband, Ryan Reynold's, birthday. This year, she said HBD to her hubby by calling him "2018's Sexiest Voter Alive."

Travis Scott Keeping It Real About His Love For Kylie Jenner travisscott on Instagram It's hard to keep your eyes off of new parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who've had quite the year. Scott made it pretty clear who his queen is by posting a birthday tribute to Jenner with the caption: "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."

Bella Hadid Having Heart Eyes For The Weeknd bellahadid on Instagram I see you Travis Scott, but sometimes, the sweetest IG posts are a little more simple. Bella Hadid posted a swoon-worthy photo of herself with The Weeknd. Sometimes, all you need is a simple one-word caption like "Home" to share how you feel.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Making All Other Couples Look Bad johnkrasinski on Instagram Emily Blunt and John Krasinski prove that couples who work together definitely can stay together. This year, they collaborated on making the movie A Quiet Place, and it looks like working with your spouse can actually be a smart move.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Cozying Up For Christmas kristenanniebell on Instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the mom and dad of Instagram. PDAs come in all shapes and sizes, and when you're married with kids, that might mean cuddling up in matching holiday pajamas.

J.Lo Making Us All Jelly Of Her Relationship With A-Rod jlo on Instagram Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of her with boo Alex Rodriguez calling him her "handsome Macho lindo." Yeah, I get it —you're super hot and in love. How can I be more like you?

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Making Me Melt If Lili Reinhart and Cole Spouse weren't enough for you, here's another pair of Riverdale co-stars who are making it known that they're off the market. Lovebirds Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are cute enough to induce a little relationship FOMO.