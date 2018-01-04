Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spent NYE Together & Our Bughead Hearts Are Bursting

Bughead might be done on Riverdale (for now), but Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart aren't! The couple (who has yet to flat-out confirm their relationship but doesn't do much to deny it nowadays) was recently seen posing for pictures with fans in Hawaii over New Year's, and it looks like they were there just the two of them! Yup, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart spent New Year's Eve together on an epic vacation in Hawaii, and it's making the Bughead shipper in me squeal with joy.

We knew Reinhart was in Hawaii because she had posted on Instagram on Jan. 2 saying, "Everywhere in Hawaii is a real life Windows desktop," but it wasn't until these fan photos surfaced that we knew she was actually there with Sprouse! In all of the photos, the couple looks happy to be posing with fans (and their outfits are everything, I might add). Rumors of their relationship have been going on since Riverdale season one, but they've never confirmed or denied the romance. They were reportedly seen kissing at Comic-Con this summer and they both frequently post photos Sprouse has taken of Reinhart, but they're choosing to keep their rumored relationship in a gray area, most likely to protect their own privacy.

Reinhart posted this gorg photo of the Hawaii landscape on Jan. 2 saying it looked like a Windows desktop, and honestly, where is the lie?

Though Sprouse is obviously nowhere to be seen in that pic, fans have been posting photos of themselves with the reported couple all week.

You can stay silent about your relationship, Lili and Cole, but these fan photos don't lie!!

These two are famously quiet about their love lives, but they do give us some nuggets from time to time.

In an interview with W Magazine, Reinhart revealed her first impression of Cole Sprouse was completely average. It wasn't like she saw him and instantly felt a connection. She said,

It's funny, I don't really remember having an opinion on Cole, to be honest. Of course, I had grown up watching The Suite Life but I wasn't really starstruck. He just seemed like this really attractive, normal guy. I thought KJ [Apa] was so hot, so charming. I had seen Cole and Camila [Mendes] at the studio test, and thought Cami was so beautiful.

Sprouse has also spoken about the rumors surrounding him and Reinhart. He told Entertainment Weekly,

Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Camila to be together. People have wanted KJ and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real and talk about. So I think that kind of discussion, especially because it's based so much on rumor and hearsay, needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We're all still human lives that are interacting with the source material. But, truthfully, it's very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we're resonating so strongly from our character perspective that people really want that to be true.

Although the pair seemed happy to have taken the above photos with those fans, they haven't always had positive experiences with Riverdale stans.

In September, Lili Reinhart defended Cole Sprouse after a fan called them "disgusting and rude" for not being willing to take a photo with her.

A fan of the show had claimed in a series of tweets that she saw Reinhart and Sprouse in Vancouver and asked to take a picture with them, to which she says they said no and treated her badly. Reinhart responded to the tweets to set the record straight. In a series of tweets, she said,

You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate … Cole's response to you was 'Do I know you?' After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces … It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go.

Girl, tell 'em! So while it's true the pair probably won't flat-out say "Yes, we're dating and have been for a while," we can take their Instagram posts about each other as some pretty clear proof they are together.

Reinhart has posted on Instagram in honor of Sprouse's birthday every year for the last two years.

In 2016, she captioned the post, "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole. 💃🏼." In 2017, her post was much more sentimental. It said, "To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more 🌙." Yeah, they're dating.