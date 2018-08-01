Your wanderlust finally got the best of you. You've spent hours daydreaming about the Mediterranean Sea, and the bright lights of Tokyo. As much as you tried to ignore your passport, you just couldn't do it any longer. So, you booked a few plane tickets, and now you're spending a semester abroad or backpacking throughout Europe. To your friends, you're a true traveler. You take trips on the reg, and know exactly how to pack a suitcase. But, every true traveler needs the best travel apps on their phone. Before you reach your next destination, make sure you hit download.

Every trip is an adventure, but sometimes it takes a little planning to get to where you want to go. You'll spend some time looking up cheap flights, and will use Instagram and Pinterest to find those picture-perfect spots. Once you hop on the plane, you won't want to worry about the details, and where you're going to sleep. Thank goodness, there's an app for just about anything you could need while you're getting ready to hit the road, or even on-the-go.

Throughout my travels, I've discovered the beauty of loading your boarding pass into Apple Wallet and keeping track of my favorite restaurants and memories in the Notes app. When I was in the Pacific Northwest for four days, I constantly ordered food on Postmates, and I'll even use my phone for going into the city. Sleep on the plane, not on these 10 apps, especially if you're a true traveler.

1 Airbnb Airbnb By now, you've probably heard of Airbnb. But, I highly suggest getting the app on your phone for when you're on a trip. Especially if you're feeling a bit spontaneous, it's nice to have a bunch of places to stay right at your fingertips. You never know when you're going to need a cozy bed for a night, or even a deal on a cool experience. You can save apartments, private rooms, or entire houses that seem like a perfect fit, and create lists for every destination. Not to mention, the prices are always much cheaper than any hotel.

2 Hostelworld Hostelworld Hostels are a very underrated option when it comes to accommodations. After studying abroad, I came to love the idea of sharing a suite with other travelers for a night or two. Essentially, a hostel is set up like a dorm room. You typically have roommates, and sleep in a bunk. Breakfast is normally served in the morning, just like a hotel. (So, stock up on a bunch of bananas before hitting the road.) Not sure exactly what spots are reliable to stay? Where that's where the Hostelworld app comes in. Read reviews and then reserve your room!

3 Uber Uber The Uber app helps you get around, no matter where in the world you may be. Truth is, you can't always rely on sidewalks and your own two feet. Cities can be big, and after traveling all day, the last thing you want to do is lug your suitcase from the train station to your hotel. I've found that calling a ride with this app is easy and efficient. You can track the driver and your route to your destination, too. In some locations, I'd also suggest downloading the UberEats app. Much like Postmates, Grubhub, or Seamless, this extension lets you order food from restaurants in the area and have it brought directly to your door.

4 CityMaps2Go CityMaps2Go When I spent an entire semester in Florence, CityMaps2Go became my best friend. A girl from my university used it when she studied abroad, and raved about it. So, I put it on my phone well before hopping on the plane. This app allows you to download maps for cities and provinces around the world, that you can use without any Internet connection. It'll track your location, so you're never really lost. Especially when you're roaming around a new country, having this guide with you at all times is relieving. How do you get to that gelato shop? There's an app for that.

5 Skyscanner Skyscanner As far as I'm concerned, some of the only things you should chase in life are planes, cars, and trains. But, if you're a true traveler, you know that's easier said than done. Sometimes, flights can just be so expensive, and it's a struggle to find a seat that won't totally break the bank. Lucky for you, Skyscanner is one of the best apps out there for finding cheap airfare. You can turn on notifications for price alerts, and get to your destination at a reasonable rate. You can even rent a car or book a hotel, so that you're good to go when you touch down in London town. Want some other options? I'm also a huge fan of GoogleFlights and Expedia.

6 TraveLibro TraveLibro TraveLibro is the perfect app for someone who wants to travel like a blogger. Big-time influencers use the app, including Lauren Bullen (@gypsealust on Instagram) and Jack Morris (@doyoutravel on Instagram). They track their trips with original photographs and videos, and share them all with the world in a complete, detailed itinerary. So, essentially, you know exactly where to stay and what to do in the top destinations around the world. I'd suggest downloading this app if you're looking for the insider scoop. It can be so easy to get caught up in tourist traps. But, these bloggers have scoped out the best places to go for an açaí bowl and some brunch.

7 TripAdvisor TripAdvisor When you're exploring a new city, it can be hard to know where to go. I've become a pro (if I do say so myself) at finding local spots for lunch, and Instagram-worthy activities. But, it helps to have an app on your phone that does some of the researching for you. TripAdvisor has a collection of restaurants, experiences, hotels, and more, that have been reviewed by travelers, for travelers. People from around the world can rate their stays, or write up a blurb with tips and tricks for when you go. How do you beat those lines, or what's the best beach along the California coast? All the answers are waiting for you in this app.

8 WhatsApp WhatsApp Your best friends make the best travel buddies. But, unfortunately, they can't always go on your trip. From the second you hop on plane, you're missing them and hoping you can stay in touch for the next few months. Thanks to WhatsApp, you can put all of your worries aside. This app allows you to text and call your friends and family with just Internet connection. Sometimes, those international phone plans can get really expensive, especially if you're staying in another country for a while. But, finding WiFi is often pretty easy. Just connect to a network, and you're good to go.

9 DuoLingo DuoLingo Before you hop on the plane, you may need to brush up on another language. You'll likely pick up on some phrases while you're there, and learn a few words in Italian, thanks to the man who owns the panini shop. But, it'd be nice to be able to read the street signs and know exactly what they say. The DuoLingo app is essentially a language course built right into your phone. It teaches you to read, write, and speak another language with a series of lessons and a few fun tests. In high school or college, you may have been so checked out of your textbooks, and you're regretting it now. This is your chance to study up, and then get that passport stamped.