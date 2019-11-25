Target is basically Santa’s workshop around the holiday season — you can pretty much find anything you need there, from bikes to board games to must-have beauty products (maybe not elves, though). Whether you’re in the market for makeup, hair, or skincare products, Target's beauty department is fully stocked and ready for you to upgrade your makeup bags with all the goodies it has to offer. The store carries a wide range of brands, from Maybelline to Neutrogena to Revlon, so you're bound to find something for anyone you're shopping for. The best thing about this time of year is that you can buy a lot of these already-affordable products at a discounted price during Target’s 2019 Black Friday sale.

I’m not sure how you’ll decide between all the highlighter, shampoo, moisturizer, and eyeshadow options filling Target’s shelves, but this year’s deals are so great, you can honestly justify snagging them all. It's very possible you’ll find yourself pushing two of those iconic red carts down your local Target’s aisles. For Black Friday this year, Target is offering a plethora of deals, including 30% off all cosmetic, beauty, and personal care kits, and there are so many to choose from. Getting a great gift set for everyone on your shopping list just got a thousand times easier!

Don't sleep on the Kristin Ess Detangling Brush + Sectioning Clips Hair Styling Set ($15, Target), which is great value for money even without the added discount:

Or the Target Beauty Get the Salon Treatment Kit ($15, Target), with minis from haircare brands like Nexxus, TIGI Bed Head, Chi, Kristen Ess, and Big Sexy Hair:

You definitely don't want to miss out on the Target Beauty Give it a Wink Cosmetic Kit ($15, Target), with mascaras from L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, NYX, W3LL PEOPLE, and Milani:

And any skincare lover would delight in receiving the Yes To Joy To Your Skin Masking Kit ($10, Target), filled with four fun face masks plus a spa headband:

If you're looking for deals on hot tools, all Kristen Ess picks are 30% off, and the Conair InfintiPro AC Pro Styler Hair Dryer ($40, Target) is a whopping 50% off:

Turns out, you might need THREE red shopping carts this year. Check out all of Target's Black Friday deals in the Target Weekly Ad, and get ready to shop 'til you drop!