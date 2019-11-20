When brainstorming stores worth venturing to for Black Friday deals and steals, it's safe to assume Target tops pretty much everybody's lists. That's why fashionistas are so thrilled to hear that Target's Black Friday fashion deals this year are so incredible — the savings are so good, in fact, that the stress of a Target run on the busiest shopping day of the year feels, well, less awful. If you'e a Target RedCard holder or a Target Circle member, you can gain access to savings as early as Nov. 27, but the rest of us will have to wait until Thanksgiving evening for the shopping to begin.

First, let's talk store hours. All Target locations will open on Nov. 28 at 5PM, and stay open until 1AM, after which they'll close for the night and reopen bright and early on Nov. 29 at 7AM. If you're the kind of shopper that's ready to roll after turkey and pie, that first time slot is all you, but if not, you can totally wake up early on Black Friday and start your shopping then. Alreayd, tons of savings can be previewed in Target's Black Friday Weekly Ad, including a sweet deal on winter's coziest trend, sherpa.

During the sale, the Universal Thread Women's Crewneck Sherpa Sweatshirt Hoodie ($25, Target) will retail for just $15, saving you $10:

Available in sizes XS through 4X and six different colorways, this fluffy, comfy hoodie is the ultimate loungewear piece to relax in after a day spent shopping deals at Target. Am I right?

Shoppers can also snag women's sweaters by Ava & Viv, Universal Thread, and A New Day for just $20, like the A New Day Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater ($30, Target):

This baby comes in sizes XS through XXL, as well as six cute colorways. Perfect with a flowy skirt or cords for Christmas Eve!

Speaking of Christmas Eve, there are tons of deals on PJs, like the Stars Above Striped Thermal Sleep Pajama Set ($25, Target) for just $15:

Available in sizes XS through XXL, this cutesy set comes in five festive prints, from stripes to holly leaves to classic buffalo check. The above are just a smattering of Target's Black Friday fashion deals, and you can check the rest out via their online Weekly Ad — or, see for yourself in-store once the sale begins!