July is just around the corner, and it's bringing with it one of the most highly-anticipated releases from everyone's favorite fast food spot. That's right, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are coming in July 2018, and they're definitely going to help you "live más" this summer. Mark your calendars now and prepare to arrive hungry, because you're not going to want to miss this epic nacho cheese feast.

According to a press release, you can score the tangy fries for a limited time as early as July 12, and an à la carte order is only going to set you back $1.29. Taco Bell devotees might remember when the Tex-Mex eatery first debuted the gooey cheese-topped wedges back in January. While the treats delighted diners' taste buds with plenty of Mexican seasoning and delicious topping options, Nacho Fries sadly left Taco Bell's menu in early April, and distraught fans were left to cope with other limited-edition specialties like the return of the chain's Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Luckily, the Tex-Mex gods heard our prayers, because Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are back for a limited time, and they're being offered with all the classic add-ons. Just like when the seasoned fries first debuted on Jan. 25, the Nacho Fries will have the option of being served Supreme for $2.49 or BellGrande for $3.49, while an à la carte dish is available for $1.29. Even though the fries are no longer part of Taco Bell's Dollar Menu, I'll take an extra 29 cents any day for their highly anticipated return.

Taco Bell

Like before, you can also choose any of Taco Bell's add-ons — options include browned ground beef, gooey nacho cheese sauce, sliced tomatoes, and sour cream — to put on the fries for the ultimate nacho bonanza. Feeling extra hungry? Just $5 will get you a box filled with Nacho Fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and a medium drink of your choosing. It's literally such a good deal, and your summer is about to get so much better.

In the meantime, there's plenty happening at the beloved chain. For starters, Taco Bell rolled out its $2 duo just days ago, and it's the incredible burrito deal you can't sleep on. Starting June 24, customers can treat themselves to a Triple Melt Burrito — described in a press release as “seasoned beef, shredded three-cheese blend, and warm nacho cheese sauce" encased in a warm flour tortilla — plus a refreshing medium Baja Blast drink, all for just $2. If you haven't tried the Triple Melt Burrito yet (it only made its way to Taco Bell in April, after all), there's never been a better time to sample it. Meanwhile, the Baja Blast is a tried-and-true favorite among customers, but you can technically order any drinks you'd like from the menu.

Speaking of which: If you feel like being adventurous or want something extra-summery for patio season when it comes to your accompanying sips, I'd definitely recommend sampling Taco Bell’s new Watermelon Freeze. It's basically summer in a frozen slushie, and it sounds so refreshing. Available at Taco Bell locations starting June 21, the frozen beverage gives you all the magical flavor of watermelon without the annoying black seeds. However, because a watermelon-inspired drink just wouldn't be the same without the trademark black seeds, Taco Bell revealed in a press release that they decided to add in sweet black "seeds" that are made out of candy.

Another slushie-inspired refreshment, Taco Bell's Frosé Twisted Freeze, also just made its way to the Tex-Mex chain's menu in Newport Beach, California, or Chicago, Illinois, so there are plenty of delicious, albeit time-limited, options to wash down your Nacho Fries come July 12.