Taco Bell's $1 Nacho Fries Are Coming & 2018 Is Looking A Lot Tastier

It looks like we are kicking off 2018 accordingly thanks to the help of everyone's favorite fast-food chain, and we're certainly grateful for the ingenuity. Taco Bell's $1 Nacho Fries are coming your way, so now is certainly the perfect time to embrace that "live mas" mentality. With such a lovely price tag, why not get an order of two?

Beginning Jan. 25, hungry customers nationwide will be able to enjoy the bold, tasty treat with their order. The fries come with Mexican seasoning, so get ready to send your tastebuds on an exciting journey. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you have the option of sending these babies straight into a helping of warm Nacho Cheese dipping sauce. Anyone else ready for the 25th now?

For those who are up for the challenge, the fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 and Bell Grande for $3.49, which is topped off with fan-favorites including beef, Pico de Gallo, Nacho Cheese, and sour cream. You better come hungry because this option is not for quitters. If you're looking to go all out, a $5 box with fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a medium drink is also available. Yo quiero Taco Bell, am I right?

If you're looking to get your hands on this exciting new offer, you're going to have to act fast. Rumors of this menu item were swirling when test runs took place last spring, but it won't be here forever. These bad boys make their debut for a limited time a la carte for $1, so time is of the essence, folks.

This lovely addition is about more than a quick side order, it's about showing customers they're entitled to a great taste, no matter the cost. Taco Bell will roll out new Dollar Menu items — on top of its 20 mainstay options — that'll leave your stomach and wallet full, a win-win if ever there was one. Obviously, the restaurant is kicking off its 2018 promise with a bang thanks to the Nacho Fries.

"We believe passionately that people should have more than just the ability to eat for $1; they should be able to feast," Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Marisa Thalberg, said in a statement. "We are (and always have been) committed to coming up with the most craveable, creative menu items that set the bar for what great food at a great value should be."

While you're enjoying your Nacho Fries — and waiting for the next item on the $1 Menu to roll out — make sure you're sporting your Taco Bell swag. Taco Bell attire from Forever 21 is the way to go. Not only are these items super stylish, but they're a fantastic choice if you're looking to spend your Christmas gift cards.

Let's taco about all the delish details, because you need the scoop. Women will find tanks and tops, cropped hoodies, and bodysuits. Sweatshirts, hoodies, and anorak jackets are available for men. None of the offerings exceeds $30, so it's kind of sporting a similar mentality to the $1 items at the restaurant. Might as well get a few items while you're making the rounds at Forever 21.

“We’ve seen our fans get individually creative in expressing their love for Taco Bell through fashion, and we believe this collection with Forever 21 is going to be everything they would expect from us in extending the Taco Bell lifestyle to fashion: original, affordable, creative, a little quirky, and definitely fun,” Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Marisa Thalberg, said in a statement.

New year, new food, new clothes. Yes, Karen, we do want to go to Taco Bell (even if Regina declines the invitation).

