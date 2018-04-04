One of America’s favorite fast-food taco restaurants is making all of your Tex-Mex dreams come true. After a successful six-month trial run in Cincinnati, Ohio (which began in September 2017), Taco Bell's Triple Melt Burrito and Triple Melt Nachos are finally making their much-anticipated dollar menu-debut at locations nationwide starting on Thursday, April 5.

The two latest additions to Taco Bell’s coveted $1 menu are loaded up with familiar ingredients like nacho cheesy goodness, seasoned ground beef, and a shredded three-cheese blend. The more cheese, the merrier, right? From there, the mouth-watering filling is either encased in a soft, pillowy, warm flour tortilla to create the Triple Melt Burrito, or placed atop a bed of fresh, crunchy tortilla chips as part of the Triple Melt Nachos. You really can't go wrong with either of these options.

Additional good news: If you are looking to fill up on more than just a couple items from the $1 menu, Taco Bell is also now offering the Triple Melt Burrito in a $5 box paired with a Doritos® Locos Taco, Cinnamon Twists and Medium Drink. It’s a perfectly-packaged and totally tasty meal box for even the hungriest Taco Bell customer.

Taco Bell

But like many good things in life, all things must come to an end — for now, anyway. The popular fast food chain announced that they will be ridding their menu of their beloved Nacho Fries in early April. But before you hang your head and cry with disbelief, you should know that it won’t be long before they are back on the dollar menu later this summer.

While an exact return date hasn’t been released just yet, think of this as a mini vacation for the seasoned fries and Nacho Cheese dipping sauce while you get to know the Triple Melt Burrito and Triple Melt Nachos.

Taco Bell, which has nearly 6,500 locations throughout the U.S., is also setting its sights on the relaunch of another esteemed menu item: the Beefy Crunch Burrito. Starting on Wednesday, April 4, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain will test the burrito at 30 restaurants in the Chattanooga, Tennessee market through mid-July. If all goes well, we could see Taco Bell bring back the fan-favorite menu item to restaurants nationwide starting in 2019. It’s evidently clear that Taco Bell is committed to making sure customers get the most delicious bang for their buck. The recent news is all part of Taco Bell’s plan, which was announced in 2017, to rollout 20 new $1 menu items this year.

“Back in 2017 we boldly shared our commitment to rollout 20 new $1 items in 2018 and are thrilled to share we’re halfway there thanks to our latest menu additions launching this week,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp., in a press release. “From innovative fan-favorites like the Beefy Crunch Burrito and dominating each day part by reimagining breakfast classics at the dollar price point, we continue to set the bar for what great food at a great value should be.”

Suffice to say, Taco Bell, which serves 40 million customers across the country on a weekly basis, are right on track to hit their target. Currently, there are 12 items listed on Taco Bell’s dollar menu and it’s only going to grow from there. We can’t wait to see what new and creative options — or revisiting popular classics — they bring to the their menu later this year.

In the meantime, what are you waiting for? Locate your nearest Taco Bell and hit up the dollar menu ASAP. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to simultaneously chow down on Nacho Fries and the two new Triple Melt menu options.

Bon appétit!