Budgeting and meal planning are two of my most dreaded chores. That's why it's so great when your favorite fast food joints reveal new deals. Taco Bell is always a great choice when you want to get the most bang for your buck. The fast food chain already has great deals that include tasty options like the Doritos Locos Taco, but you might wonder what exactly the newest Taco Bell deal entails. So, what is Taco Bell's $2 Duo?

If you're a major fan of burritos, then this is the Taco Bell deal of your dreams. For an amount of money that you could probably find in between the couch cushions or stuck in the pockets of your jeans, you can get a whole burrito plus a drink. That's right the $2 Duo includes the Triple Melt Burrito and a medium Baja Blast (or beverage of your choice) for just two dollars, according to a Taco Bell press release.

This delicious $2 Duo is available at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide beginning on Sunday, June 24. If you haven't yet tried the Triple Melt Burrito that arrived on the Taco Bell menu in April, then you can look forward to the taste of its "seasoned beef, shredded three-cheese blend, and warm nacho cheese sauce" that is all perfectly wrapped up in a tortilla.

OK, the Triple Melt Burrito sounds so good that I'd order it no matter what it costs on the menu, but again, you can get all the cheesy goodness (plus a drink) for just two bucks. According to the Taco Bell website, a Triple Melt Burrito usually costs $1.49 and a medium drink is $2.39, so you are definitely getting a bargain with the $2 Duo's tasty combo. Have I convinced you to put the $2 Duo on your menu for June 24 (and every day after) yet?

It turns out that this deal isn't a one-off offer from the brand. Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer, explained in the press release how Taco Bell wants to provide its customers affordable deals. Thalberg shared,

We have already passed the half-way mark in our commitment to introduce 20 new $1 items in 2018 with no intention of slowing down. It's part of our continued commitment to deliver unsurpassed craveability with unsurpassed affordability.

While Taco Bell touts the $2 Duo with the Triple Melt Burrito and the Baja Blast as the one true pairing of summer (duh), you can get whatever drink floats your boat with the $2 Duo. Although, an ice-cold Baja Blast is one of the best parts of a visit to Taco Bell.

While you wait for the June 24 introduction of the $2 Duo, you can take advantage of the other deals that Taco Bell already offers. To prep yourself for the cheesy goodness that you'll get in the Triple Melt Burrito, you can snag the $5 Steak Nachos Box. For only five bucks, you'll get Steak Nachos that come with marinated steak, nacho cheese, and premium nacho toppings atop crunchy tortilla chips, along with a medium drink. Again, selecting the Baja Blast as your sip of choice is up to you, but I highly recommend it.

If you want to go a totally different direction when it comes to your Taco Bell beverage, you can try Taco Bell's Watermelon Freeze. Now, this drink can't be substituted in the value boxes, but you can score the fruity, summer-ready sip for only $1 during Taco Bell's Happier Hour from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There's really no end to the delicious deals you can score when you make Taco Bell your lunch or dinner destination. The Watermelon Freeze is only available for a limited time, so I would go ahead and grab one along with the $2 Duo for as long as you can.