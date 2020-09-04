Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and two of the most popular coffee chains are serving up their versions of the PSL. Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte is making its debut this year, and Starbucks has been serving its iconic PSL for 17 years running. So the question is, which one are you going to grab as your go-to sip? To take a look at how they compare, here's the Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte versus Dunkin's PSL.

Starbucks fans know the PSL has been a staple fall sip since it first rolled out nationwide in the fall of 2004, and it came back for the 2020 season on Aug. 25 — but Dunkin's version is brand new. Dunkin' launched its Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte in mid-August, and it marks the first time the chain has an official PSL on the menu. Previously, customers could add a pumpkin flavor swirl to their drinks. Of course, Starbucks and Dunkin' are two go-to options when it's time for a coffee run, so you're bound to grab one — or both — of the brand-specific PSLs this season.

Before you sip, here's what to know about how they compare:

Flavor

The Dunkin' Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte features espresso mixed with pumpkin and vanilla flavoring and a whipped cream topping, along with a caramel drizzle and a dash of cinnamon sugar.

The Starbucks version doesn't differ much in ingredients, and also blends its signature espresso with steamed milk, which is mixed with pumpkin flavor and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and some vanilla. The sip is topped off with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

TBH, when it comes to the flavor, you'll likely just have to rely on your personal preference.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Dunkin's PSL runs slightly cheaper than Starbucks, so you can keep that in mind when you sip this fall.

The cost of a Grande (16-ounce) hot or iced Starbucks PSL will run you between $5.25 and $5.75 depending on location, while a hot Dunkin' Signature Pumpkin Latte starts at $3.29 for a small (12-ounce), and $3.79 for a medium (14-ounce) PSL. When it comes to iced PSLs at Dunkin', a small (16-ounce) will cost $3.79, and a medium (24-ounce) iced Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Latte will cost you $4.29.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Caffeine

As far as caffeine goes, Dunkin's sips may pack a bigger punch, despite both sips using an espresso base. Caffeine counts vary by size, but according to Dunkin', a small PSL has 118 milligrams of caffeine, while the medium cup contains 166 milligrams of caffeine, and the large has 252 milligrams of caffeine.

Comparatively, the Seattle-based coffee giant's menu says the Starbucks' Tall PSL contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, while both the grande and the venti size contain 150 milligrams of caffeine. For comparison, the average 8-ounce cup of coffee contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine.

Of course, you can always customize your drink with more or less espresso, but if you choose to make additions, the cost of your drink will likely change.

