Dunkin' is giving you a very good reason to embrace fall flavors while the temperatures are still soaring. The chain announced its new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and it appears to be first official PSL on the menu. You may have sipped Dunkin's pumpkin-flavored coffees for a pick-me-up in years past, but here's what to know about how much caffeine is in Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, and whether it can help you battle the afternoon slump.

The full fall menu will roll out to Dunkin' locations nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and yes, it includes the new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. Dunkin's new PSL features espresso mixed with pumpkin and vanilla flavoring. It's topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and a touch of cinnamon sugar. The drink is available as a hot latte for $3.29 for a small, while the iced latte version will run you $3.79 for a small size cup.

Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte contains espresso, so it has a kick, but the caffeine counts vary by size. According to the company, a small has 118 milligrams of caffeine, the medium cup provides 166 milligrams of caffeine, and the large contains 252 milligrams of caffeine. For comparison, the average 8-ounce cup of coffee contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine.

If you're looking for other fall-forward sips at Dunkin', you can always add the fan-favorite pumpkin flavor swirl to almost any drink. The autumnal addition debuted in 2007, and has been a staple ever since. Joining the PSL as a newcomer for 2020 is Dunkin's new Chai Latte, which features a lightly sweetened chai tea blend with nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, and milk.

