Starbucks is back with another happy hour deal that'll brighten your week and save you some cash. Schedule that coffee date, because Starbucks' Jan. 23 Happy Hour is a BOGO deal on your favorite drinks. Don't miss out on your chance to get a free sip while the deal is on.

Redeeming a Starbucks Happy Hour deal is a breeze, even if you've never participated in the offer before. Start by downloading the Starbucks App. Then, you can register to create an account if you want to receive Starbucks Rewards' Stars for your purchases, but you don't need to do this to redeem a happy hour offer. Once you've got the app, you'll see the happy hour announcement in your inbox.

Visit your local Starbucks anytime between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time to take advantage of Starbucks' Jan. 23 Happy Hour. Once you let your barista know you're there for the happy hour deal, order a size grande or larger handcrafted drink and get a second drink of equal or lesser value for free. You can also apply the deal to your order in the app during happy hour. Although I'd suggest snatching up the Smoked Butterscotch Latte while it's available, you can redeem the BOGO happy hour with so many other Starbucks drinks. The happy hour deal only excludes hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve beverages, but everything else is up for grabs. For instance, you could try the new Coconutmilk Latte or get a free Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.

ICYMI, the Smoked Butterscotch Latte is officially back for a limited time. While it was typically available each winter from its 2016 debut to through 2018, the sip didn't come back in 2019. However, fans must have been asking for it, because Starbucks brought it back this winter. Plus, the brand introduced some new non-dairy options, like the Almondmilk Honey Flat.

Don't miss out on your chance to redeem this Jan. 23 Happy Hour deal from Starbucks to try a new drink or grab one of your faves for a discount.