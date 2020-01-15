Starbucks is here to make 2020 more exciting with the return of a fan-favorite sip. ICYMI, Starbucks' Smoked Butterscotch Latte is back. This delicious blend of butterscotch goodness will only be available for a limited time, so grab this cozy sip while you can.

For those who have yet to try the Smoked Butterscotch Latte at Starbucks, the flavor is similar to what I imagine a Butterbeer from Harry Potter would taste like. With espresso and steamed milk, notes of smoked butterscotch, and a sprinkling of butterscotch topping, the Butterscotch Latte could be your go-to winter beverage. Back in participating Starbucks locations as of January 2020, you can order it as an iced or hot latte or as a Frappuccino. First introduced back in February 2016, the Smoked Butterscotch Latte typically returns during the winter for a limited time, but it never made it back to menus in 2019. Thankfully, you can sip it before it leaves again this winter.

Starbucks also announced some all-new drink options to make your winter warmer. Two new sips you can try include the new Almondmilk Honey Flat White and the new Coconutmilk Latte, both available at participating locations nationwide in the United States and Canada. Made with steamed almond milk, the Almondmilk Honey Flat white combines creamy almond milk with a touch of honey and shots of Starbucks' Blonde Espresso. The Coconutmilk Latte is another dairy-free option with Starbucks' Blonde Espresso, mixed with steamed coconut milk and some cascara sugar, which adds a subtle taste of dark brown sugar and maple.

Courtesy of Starbucks

You can also try Starbucks' new Oatmilk Honey Latte if you are near one of the 1,300 participating Starbucks locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The Oatmilk Honey Latte is made with steamed oat milk, a hint of honey, honey topping, and Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

Starbucks also announced a new Brown Butter Caramel Frappuccino Ready-to-Drink option that is similar to the browned butterscotch taste of the Smoked Butterscotch Latte but combines that toasted taste with smooth caramel and a splash of Starbucks Cold Brew. This Ready-to-Drink option is available for about $2.95 wherever groceries are sold.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Since the Smoked Butterscotch Latte is only available for a limited time, though, you'll want to head to a Starbucks near you ASAP.