Happy hour is coming once again, and Starbucks' Feb. 6 Happy Hour deal is a familiar one. Grab a friend and get a free drink before the deal is gone, because you can score a buy-one-get-one deal on your favorite drinks. And yes, that includes some of the chain's newest non-dairy sips.

Starbucks regulars know the drill—on select Thursdays, Starbucks offers a happy hour deal that you can redeem with the Starbucks App. If you're a newbie, it's easy to start redeeming happy hours. All you need to do is download the app and check out the happy hour offer in the inbox. You don't need a Rewards account to get the happy hour deal. However, if you want to sign up for Starbucks Rewards,' you'll need to register an account to get Stars for each of your purchases.

To redeem your Starbucks' Happy Hour, just go to your local Starbucks from between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Tell your barista you want to use your happy hour offer, then you're set to order. When you order a size grande or larger handcrafted beverage, you'll get a free drink of equal or lesser value. If you'd like to order ahead, you can use the happy hour offer with your mobile order. Starbucks' Feb. 6 Happy Hour is good for almost all of your favorite sips. This means any of the handcrafted beverages — like the new Almondmilk Honey Flat White — are up for grabs. The only exclusions in the happy hour deal are hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve beverages.

So, if you want to try out Kim K's Starbucks' order — forgetting her "smallest size" rule — you can get a grande or larger Soy Chai Latte or a White Chocolate Mocha. You can also try out some of the new dairy-free sips on the menu, like the Almondmilk Honey Flat White or the Coconutmilk Latte.

You'll want to snap up this deal from Starbucks before it goes away, so make sure to stop by a Starbucks between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.