Starbucks now has three new non-dairy beverages for fans looking to swap out their go-to drinks with milk alternatives. The lineup of delicious beverages includes the Almondmilk Honey Flat White. Packed with caffeine, it's the perfect brew to get you through winter mornings. If you're wondering what Starbucks' Almondmilk Honey Flat white tastes like, read on for the details.

Available as of Tuesday, Jan. 7, at participating Starbucks stores nationwide, the Almondmilk Honey Flat White is a unique twist on the OG Flat White. Unlike the classic version, which features Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed whole milk, the new non-dairy option blends shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed almond milk and a hint of honey. Tina Kolokathis, Elite Daily's Deputy Editor of News & Entertainment, tried the new drink and she says, "The Almonkmilk Honey Flat white is good!" She shares, "It tastes like a regular, good ol' Starbucks latte with a little added honey sweetness. It's a little bit sweeter than your normal latte."

While you can expect a good dose of sweetness from the honey in the Almondmilk Honey Flat White, you can also expect a boost in the form of 225 milligrams of caffeine in a grande. That means you can swap it out for your usual morning pick-me-up at Starbucks if you're seeking to go dairy free this year. If you're vegan, however, you'll want to know that the drink does contain animal products, due to the addition of honey, and Starbucks can't certify any drinks as vegan due to the possibility of cross-contamination.

Courtesy of Starbucks

You can grab a grande drink for anywhere from between $5.45 and $5.95, depending on location. And since it's a permanent addition to the Starbucks menu, you can look forward to enjoying the sweet sip for the foreseeable future.

You'll also want to give the new Coconutmilk Latte and the new Oatmilk Honey Latte a try while you're at Starbucks this season. While the Coconutmilk Latte is a nationwide addition to the menu, the Oatmilk Honey Latte will only be available at about 1,300 stores in the Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.