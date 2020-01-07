Starbucks is about to make it so easy to go dairy-free on your coffee runs. Alongside two other dairy-free offerings, Starbucks' Almondmilk Honey Flat White arrived in stores on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and it sounds like a tasty sip. If you're wondering how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Almondmilk Honey Flat White, you'll be pleased to know it'll help wake you up.

First things first, here's what you can expect with the almond milk-based sip. Just like the Flat White, it starts with shots of Starbucks' Signature Blonde Espresso. However, in this new beverage, ristretto shots of espresso are mixed with steamed almond milk rather than whole milk and notes of honey to make it a tasty lactose-free option with just a hint of sweetness.

When it comes to your morning fuel-up, you can expect to be getting even more bang for your buck in the energy department with none of the dairy. Traditionally, your grande Flat White offers 130 milligrams of caffeine. Alternatively, Starbucks says a grande Almondmilk Honey Flat White provides almost twice as much energy with a whopping 225 milligrams of caffeine.

As of Jan. 7, this new addition will be on Starbucks' permanent menu nationwide, with a grande selling for a price between $5.45 to $5.95, so you can make it a regular part of your mornings ASAP. It'll also be joined by two new dairy-free options: The Oatmilk Honey Latte, which will only be available in select Midwest locations, as well as the Coconutmilk Honey Latte, which will be available at Starbucks' storefronts around the country.

Courtesy of Starbucks

I'd just keep in mind that these two other lactose-free options only boast 170 milligrams of caffeine in their respective grande sizes, so you won't be getting quite as much of a fuel-up as with an almond milk variety.

Again, these drinks will be making their sweet debut starting on Jan. 7, so I'd recommend switching things up during your next Starbucks run and giving them a try.