In my opinion, there's nothing better than kicking off your weekend with cheap drinks and good company. That's why I love happy hours, and it looks like Starbucks is catching on. The coffee company is offering a drink deal on Friday afternoon that you don't want to miss. Sure, the beverage won't be boozy, but it'll give you a post-work caffeine buzz at a cheap cost. Plan on leaving the office early, because Starbucks' Aug. 10 happy hour offers $3 Grande Frappuccinos. Heck, that's a better discount than the drink special at my local bar. I'm so in.

If you're digging the discount, I'll fill you in on the details. Starbucks' happy hour on Aug. 10 will begin at promptly 3 p.m. local time, so take advantage of your Summer Friday and head over early. Once you're there, think about which Frappuccino flavor you'd like to sip on. The happy hour will offer a $3 grande Frappuccino of your choice (excluding bottled beverages), so start brainstorming. Might I suggest a Serious Strawberry Frappuccino to kick your weekend off on a sweet note? Or, if you're more of a chocolate person, dive into the Triple Mocha Frappuccino (that's my favorite).

The possibilities are endless, so maybe you should figure out which Frappuccino you're going to get before you arrive. As someone who's way too indecisive, I know how it feels to hold up a Starbucks line — and it's not fun.

Another thing you'll want to do before you get to Starbucks is locate your happy hour code. In order to find it, you'll have to sign up for happy hours on Starbucks' website. Once you're there, hit "JOIN THE PARTY" (that'll let the company know you want weekly happy hour deals). When you complete that step, you'll be taken to a page where Starbucks will ask for your name, email address, and zip code. Submit your information, and the company will provide you with a happy hour code and details about the next discount. Once you see your code, take a screenshot. You'll need to show it to your barista when you order a happy hour drink.

You can also get delicious happy hour deals by signing up for Starbucks' Rewards program. In order to sign up online, you'll need to create an account and provide Starbucks with your name, zip code, email address, and birthday. Then, you'll be all set. Starbucks will notify you about weekly happy hours via its mobile app, so you won't have to frantically search for the screenshot you took of your happy hour code anymore. If you're someone who visits Starbucks regularly, the Rewards program might be a good choice for you.

Whether you sign up online or utilize the company's Rewards program, you'll be able to indulge in discounted Starbucks drinks during the company's weekly happy hours. Remember to stop by on Friday, Aug. 10 for a $3 grande Frappuccino. Depending on which flavor you order, it'll give you the perfect amount of sugar and caffeine that you need to start your weekend.