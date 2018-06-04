Starbucks is really stepping up its game nowadays with a plethora of new drinks on the menu. Between the new and improved Triple Mocha and Ultra Caramel Frappuccinos that were released in May, I didn't think there was room for any more surprises. However, I was wrong, because the coffee company whipped up a brand new frappuccino just in time for summer. That's right: Starbucks' Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is here, and it sounds like the sweet treat you're going to crave when it starts getting hotter out.

Starbucks announced its newest menu item on Monday, June 4. However, it won't be available in stores until June 5 (so don't get too excited). Before you head out and try it on Tuesday, you're going to want to make sure your camera is ready — because you'll probably want to take a few photos of it. The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is super Insta-worthy, and I'm already expecting my Instagram feed to be a shade of magenta pink once it's released. I can't complain, though; I love pink, and I love Starbucks. It's a total win-win.

Before you get too caught up with how the drink looks, let's talk about what it's actually made of. According to a press release, Starbucks' Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is a layered drink (similar to its Ultra Caramel and Triple Mocha Frappuccino counterparts). Unlike the others, though, the Serious Strawberry starts with a swirl of strawberry fruit puree. After the puree is in place, Starbucks' "new and reinvented" Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino is poured on top. (For those of you who are wondering, the frappuccino portion of the drink is made of ice, milk, and Starbucks' strawberry infusion blend.) After the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino is in place, the drink is topped off with strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream. As someone who loves strawberries, I cannot wait to try it.

Starbucks

Whether you drink the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino for dessert or choose to sip on it during your beach outing, it'll definitely add some much-needed sweetness to your life. But if you're someone who'd rather sip on something chocolatey, you definitely have options.

Starbucks' other new releases — the Triple Mocha and Ultra Caramel Frappuccinos — were released in May, and they're pretty similar to the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino. Of course, they all taste different, but all three drinks are layered with flavors and topped with whipped cream. If you're into chocolate, I'd definitely try the Triple Mocha Frappuccino. This beverage starts off with a layer of Starbucks' Cold Brew Whipped Cream, followed by a drizzle of dark mocha sauce. Then, Mocha Coffee Frappuccino is poured into the cup. Once that's in place, the drink is topped off with even more Cold Brew Whipped Cream and dark mocha sauce. Again, it's a chocolate-lover's dream come true.

If you're more into caramel flavors, Starbucks has you covered. The company's new Ultra Caramel Frappuccino is another layered drink that might as well be dessert in a cup. Similar to the Triple Mocha, this frappuccino starts with a base of Cold Brew Whipped Cream followed by caramel sauce. Then, blended Caramel Coffee Frappuccino is poured into the cup. This drink is topped off with even more cold brew-flavored whipped cream and a layer of caramel sauce.

Starbucks

As you can see, each one of these layered frappuccinos are perfect for anyone with a summer sweet tooth. If you haven't tried the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, I suggest giving it a whirl. With its strawberry taste and creamy vanilla whipped cream, it's the perfect addition to this Starbucks frappuccino trio. Maybe they'll end up on Starbucks' Happy Hour menu in the near future. A girl can dream, can't she?