The world first got a taste of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's intense chemistry in 2015 when they dropped their first (and incredible, if I might add) collaboration, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Since then, they've insisted they're just friends time and time again, but following their "Señorita" collab, things seem to be heating up. Though, neither one of them has confirmed or denied their relationship, a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly "fallen for each other." Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Mendes and Cabello about the romance rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Cabello and Mendes are reportedly "committed to working on a relationship," the source told Entertainment Tonight after photos of Shamila passionately making out at the beach in Miami surfaced. "Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source continued. "Camila had just got out of a relationship, and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour." But somewhere along the line, it seems like they began to catch some serious feelings for each other, which makes sense when you watch the music video for "Señorita." It is hot, with a capital H. "Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another," the source reportedly added, after pointing out that she's been traveling with him throughout his tour.

On July 5, another source reportedly told Us Weekly that they saw Cabello and Mendes together at Nobu's Red, White, and Bootsy party on July 4 in West Hollywood. "They were sitting with each other, facing each other and looked very intimate," the source explained. "They left together holding hands." About a week later, Pop Crave, a pop culture news account on Twitter, posted a video of them kissing at a cafe in Oakland. On July 28, they were recorded locking lips in Tampa, which brings us to the steamy beach pics in Miami, and ET's source saying they've fallen for each other.

But romantic rumors about the pair date as far back as September 2014, when she tweeted the most adorable thing to him, Cosmopolitan reported.

In 2015, Mendes denied the rumors they were dating, saying, "We can't do that," he reportedly told E! News. "I mean, Spanish and Canadian don't really mix," he joked. (For the record, Mendes is Cuban.) In November 2015, during a joint appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, they denied dating rumors yet again, and Mendes even jokingly added, "Every time I try to make a move, she just swerves me off."

In the years following, the two continued to hang out, post cute pictures together, troll one another, and support each other's careers. The rumor mill really started turning after Cabello and her now ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey split just as she and Mendes dropped "Señorita" and have been spotted kissing across the country. Though neither celeb has verbally confirmed the romance rumors, the pictures kinda of say it all. Here's hoping their relationship is for real (and not a publicity stunt, like some might think). Only time will tell.