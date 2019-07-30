15 Tweets Claiming Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Is "Fake" That'll Make You Wonder
Neither of them have confirmed or denied their relationship yet, but these tweets claiming Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is "fake" give a pretty clear indication of what fans are thinking about the two stars potentially being in a relationship. For those of you who didn't even realize the two were even maybe dating, allow me to give you a little bit of a refresher.
OK, so here's the deal. Since the music video for their song, Señorita, came out in June of 2019, the two have been regularly spotted by paparazzi looking like they were, ya know, more than friends. For instance, Us Weekly reports the two were spotted just casually holding hands in West Hollywood on the Fourth of July.
OK, and to be extra clear here, the hand-holding reportedly wasn't exactly platonic looking. "They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "They left together holding hands." In addition to the eyewitness' testimony, paparazzi also managed to snap pictures of the two walking hand-in-hand.
Most recently, the two were reportedly even spotted kissing each other at a cafe in San Francisco on Saturday, July 13. Neither Cabello nor Mendes have confirmed or denied the existence of their relationship, so we still can't be totally sure. But fans are still not convinced that their relationship is 100 percent legit. So much so that they've even taken to Twitter to share that they believe the relationship is most likely a publicity stunt.
... but some fans still believe.
Despite what fans think, the jury is out on what their relationship status really is. The two could be involved in a publicity stunt. They also could legitimately be in a loving relationship. Conversely, the could also just be friends who occasionally like to make out. TBH, it could really be anything and nobody except Mendes and Cabillo know the truth about how they feel about each other.
So, I guess all we can do is sit back, relax, and wait for one of them to either confirm or deny the rumors.