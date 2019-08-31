September is always jam-packed with miscellaneous to-dos. Whether it's because you're going back to school for another semester or headed to the mall for a new fall wardrobe, chances are you'll be busy doing you. Need a reason to celebrate? September 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, and Libra — and they're ready to bask in all they've manifested over the last few months.

Compared to previous months, September kicks off on a pretty chill note. But things quickly turn up a notch once the full moon on Sept. 14 rolls around. Sitting alongside its dreamy planetary ruler Neptune, there will be a celestially charged full moon in Pisces (aka the Harvest Moon 2019) at 12:33 a.m. ET. That same day, both Mercury and Venus wrap up in meticulous Virgo and enter the diplomatic sign of Libra. This is a total game changer; Virgo is a mutable earth sign and Libra is a cardinal air sign, so there's no doubt you'll be feeling the energetic shift.

But wait, there's more. On Sept. 18, after a four-and-a-half-month-long retrograde cycle, structured Saturn stations direct in Capricorn at 4:47 a.m. ET. This is where it gets interesting, because the Lord of Karma (Saturn) is sitting alongside Pluto and the South Node as we speak. If you do the work you've been called to do, per the astrological house on your birth chart that belongs to Capricorn at this time, Saturn direct could turn out to be quite rewarding.

The sun enters Venus-ruled Libra on Sept. 23 (fall equinox 2019) at 3:50 a.m. ET, followed by a new moon in the same sign on Sept. 28 at 2:26 p.m. ET.

Keeping all of those fun astrological elements in mind, here's what September has in store for Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, and Libra:

Taurus: You're Being Authentic And Having Fun

September will be nothing short of gratifying for you, Taurus — and for a number of reasons. You've worked hard to get to where you are and there's still plenty more to come. With the sun shaking up your expressive fifth house and orderly sixth house this month, you'll have no trouble tapping into your unique gifts and implementing them with your day-to-day routine. Who says you can't enjoy your life every single day anyway? You're so blessed.

Gemini: You're Coming Into Your Own

You might be feeling bit introverted toward the beginning of September, but that won't last for long. So why not get some rest before you come out of your shell mid-month? Trust me, Gemini. Libra season is going to be lit, so don't psych yourself out. Instead, go ahead and keep it low key. Recharge your batteries, journal, and look inward. Your twin will thank you later.

Virgo: You're Feeling Like Yourself Again

You're a superstar, Virgo. Whether you celebrated your solar return in August or are perhaps still waiting to party in September, this is a brand-new beginning for you. Also, with a cluster of planets traveling through your sign for the majority of the month, you'll likely be feeling more energized than ever. Once Libra season rolls around, you'll instantly be reminded of your sparkling worth and resourceful value.

Libra: You're Thriving And Celebrating

Happy solar return, Libra! Mid-September marks the beginning of your astrological season, which means it's time to celebrate. With the sun traveling through your 12th house of dreams and all things behind the scenes toward the beginning of the month, you'll likely be keeping to yourself — and that's perfectly fine. This area of your chart is karmic; it's the end of the zodiac wheel, which is why most people feel tired during 12th house transits. However, what some people don't realize is this is an excellent time to obtain spiritual closure. Be sure to keep an open mind.