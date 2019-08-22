Life comes in waves; it's ever-changing. But, when you incorporate the ancient practice of astrology, things start falling into place. The reason I say this is because life is also cyclical, which is why these zodiac signs will have the best Virgo season 2019: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Those three signs are ruled by the element earth, so it's only natural that they thrive during earth-sign seasons. After all, it is in their nature. Although, check which of the astrological houses in your birth chart belong to the earth signs. This is the area of your life where you will likely feel more energized during this time. Earth is a symbol of substance; it is equivalent to the abundance and stability you crave. However, the way this luscious astrological element expresses itself ultimately depends on the zodiac sign. Taurus' earth is different from Virgo's, as is Capricorn's.

Virgo is the perfectionist of the zodiac. Ruled by curious Mercury, this mutable earth sign is here to remind you of the beauty in the small details. Similar to sister sign Capricorn, meticulous Virgo values good ethics, hard work, and pragmatism. Wherever Virgo is located on your birth chart is where you're likely most responsible and perhaps even conservative. With that being said, have you been doing your due diligence as of late? Is there something that needs to be organized in your day-to-day routine? Virgo season is here and productivity is a must.

On that note, here's what's in store for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn this season:

Taurus: It's The Little Things

Manifesting the perfect scenario, Taurus? With the sun beaming through your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and individuality this season, you're likely sparkling with confidence and charisma. This is an excellent time for love, artistic pursuits, and tapping into your inner child.

Your routine means the world to you, but have you considered the thought of possibly integrating your ride-or-die persistence with a passion project? The essence of Virgo season is highly meticulous and hypercritical, so try not to get caught up on making things "flawless." One small gesture goes a long way.

Virgo: Happy Solar Return

You're finally out of the sleepy 12th house, Virgo! This is your cosmic rebirth from the heavens, and the sun is here to energize and revitalize you. What types of goals are you setting for yourself this year? With charming Venus, planet of love and beauty, traveling through your sign, you might even decide to organize your closet or perhaps even your colorful cosmetics cabinet.

You prefer quality over quantity, and with a cluster of powerhouse planets (Pluto, Saturn, and the South Node) hovering over your fifth house of creation and authenticity, something tells me you're in the midst of manifesting something powerful. This, of course, could be personal or creative, but passion and inspiration are certainly inevitable.

Capricorn: You Believe In Being Practical

You're onto something, Capricorn. Trust me when I say your hard work and perseverance do not go unnoticed. In fact, you're likely seeing the fruits of your labor during this time, and all because you took the more traditional route. What can I say? You're a firm believer in putting your blood, sweat, and tears into all you do and it shows.

With the sun beaming through your expansive ninth house of education, higher-learning, and the infinite possibilities, you're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Not that you were planning on it, but you can't stop now, Capricorn. You're just getting started.