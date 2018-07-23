Scooter Braun's Response To Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Is Epic

If I decided to marry my on-again/off-again partner after just a few days of being on again, my mom definitely wouldn't be pleased. Even if I was a famous pop star and I was engaged to a famous supermodel who comes from one of the most iconic families in Hollywood. Apparently, Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, may have taken a similar stance on his recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin. (Elite Daily has reached out to her rep for comment.) But at least manager Scooter Braun's response to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement seems to be extremely positive.

For those of you who aren't familiar with Braun, he's Bieber's manager and a close confidante of the young star. In fact, Braun was reportedly the one who introduced Bieber to Jack Solow, the man who allegedly sold him the massive ring he popped the question with. As if that wasn't a big enough vote of confidence in the couple's engagement, Braun also recently took to Instagram to make his support for the couple extremely clear. The manager posted a picture of the two lovebirds looking as happy as ever onto his Instagram story along with the caption, "THESE TWO ARE SO IN LOVE IT MAKES @YAEL AND I SO HAPPY... Congrats @haileybaldwin & @justinbieber."

As I mentioned earlier, Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, doesn't seem to be quite as pumped about the engagement as Braun is. Rumors of her disapproval started swirling about due to recent updates in her Twitter activity. As Cosmopolitan.com points out, a Twitter user named @Ibelievejelena says Mallette "removed her reference to being his mother from her Twitter bio." Oof. As if that wasn't brutal enough, she also liked a tweet from Bachelor alum Sean Lowe that said:

Before proposing to a woman they’ve only known for a few weeks, I think the final guys on The Bachelorette should come help me scrub my kid’s diarrhea out of my living room rug just to make sure they’re serious about the whole “I want a family with you” thing.

Recently, Mallette also posted cryptic tweets such as the one included below saying, "If you don’t have something nice to say..."

This behavior seems to be out of character for Mallette, who was very vocal about her love for Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she told PEOPLE of Gomez back in December of 2017. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

Unfortunately, Baldwin doesn't seem to be getting the same praises.

Maybe Bieber's mom doesn't like everyone after all.

News of Baldwin and Bieber's engagement was first leaked by TMZ just a few short weeks ago. Since then, both have taken to social media to confirm their engagement and have also reportedly started the wedding planning process by choosing bridesmaids and a location for the ceremony.

Congrats to the happy couple and here's to hoping Bieber's mom comes around!

