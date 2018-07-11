For those of you who haven't heard the blessed news, JUSTIN BIEBER IS ENGAGED TO HAILEY BALDWIN. You hear that sound? Oh, that's just a billion tween hearts breaking across the globe. Yep, it's time to tear that Justin Bieber: Never Say Never poster off your wall because Biebs is officially off the market, people. So, now that we've accepted that little tidbit, let's talk details. Like, for example, where will Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married?

Us Weekly just recently reported the answer to that very question. A source close to Baldwin told the publication that the duo are “discussing having a very small wedding.”

“They want something private, intimate,” Baldwin's friend continued. So where will the intimate nuptials be taking place? Well, according to the source, they will likely happen in 24-year-old Bieber’s homeland, Canada. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

TMZ broke news of the engagement this past weekend after Biebs reportedly popped the question to his on-again/off-again bae while they vacationed in the Bahamas.

Bieber confirmed the rumors by posting a black and white Instagram picture of himself with Baldwin sitting on his lap that he captioned:

Baldwin also chimed in on Twitter to confirm the engagement, writing:

If the engagement seems like it's coming a little out of the blue, that's because, well... it is.

The two, who have been friends since 2009, were last reported to be dating back in 2016. It wasn't until this June that they were linked together again while on vacation in Miami. After just a month of rekindling their romance, Bieber decided it was time to pop the question.

That being said, Us Weekly reports that a friend close to the couple claims the lovebirds “have always had this weird thing.” For Baldwin, the source claims, Bieber has always sort of been the one. “He was a very important part of her life way back when,” the source tells Us Weekly. “He’s always had a special place in her heart.”

So how does Bieber's longtime on-again/off-again ex, Selena Gomez, feel about this all? Simply put, she DGAF. “She’s over Justin," a source close to her tells Us Weekly. "He can do whatever he wants.”

OK, so it sounds like everyone involved is happy as can be! Happy for them all.

