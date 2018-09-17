Scarlett Johansson graced the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet with boyfriend Colin Jost, but even more importantly, while revealing a fresh new 'do. Yes, Johansson's blonde hair at the 2018 Emmy Awards is making waves, not to mention it's incredibly on trend. While this isn't the first time we've seen the star with blonde hair, it is a much brighter look than we saw the star rock to the 2018 Met Gala.

The star wore her new golden bob in soft waves that were loosely pulled to the back, with a boost of volume at the root, making for a softer, longer, and brighter look than the ash brown pixie we saw her rock on the red carpet of the Met Gala back in May. And since it doesn't appear as though the actress is wearing extensions, I'd really like to know which hair supplements she's been taking because as surprising as her brown to blonde hair transformation may be, what is even more surprising is how much her hair has grown and how healthy her hair looks, even with bleaching it. Because we all know the damaging effects that bleach can have on your hair, so honestly, I'm shook at how luscious and long Scar Jo's locks are.

The actress paired her fresh golden mane with brushed up brows, a sharp black cat eye, neon yellow eyeshadow, and a soft pink lip. As far as her ensemble, The Avengers actress chose a white, beaded, off-the-shoulder gown with a leg slit and deep v-cut, and rectangular, silver, shoulder-grazing earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...