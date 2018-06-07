Plane ticket for one, please! This summer, you're looking to book a solo trip. You want to get away from the stress of everyday life, and leave your worries behind. Putting your planner away and packing a suitcase seems ideal, especially when you're off to somewhere that's so serene and a bit tropical. It's not that your friends and family wouldn't make for the best travel buddies; you'd just rather see the world solely through your own lens, ya know? These relaxing places to travel alone will let you wind down and chase your wanderlust, for a summer well-spent.

Traveling alone truly has its perks. You don't have to worry about anyone but yourself, and can explore on your own schedule. Yes, you'll have to get comfortable with eating meals without a crew, and take lots of selfies. But after a few days of following your own two feet, you'll have the routine down. You'll spend your afternoons getting some much-needed peace-of-mind by the beach, and maybe hit the spa in the morning if you're at an exotic resort.

You've been wondering exactly where to go, though. Checking out a city wouldn't quite be what you're looking for. The bustling streets and bright lights won't leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the real world again. Instead, consider one of these seven places for your relaxing solo trip this summer. Your wanderlust is too real, and so is your need for some winding down.

1 Burlington, Vermont Marisa Casciano Take a little road trip through the Green Mountains, to get to Burlington, Vermont. Settled right next to Lake Champlain, this will be the prime destination for your solo trip this summer, especially if you're already located on the East Coast. Cities aren't exactly on your radar, but this one is unlike any other. With quaint bookstores and farmer's markets on the reg, you'll feel like you're in suburbia when you're strolling down the streets. Not to mention, there's a Ben & Jerry's on every corner. A scoop of Americone Dream, anyone?

2 Sedona, Arizona Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy Set your sights on Sedona, Arizona if you're looking to have a bit of adventure by yourself. Nothing will ever recharge you like getting back to nature, and connecting with your roots. There's just something about seeing the beauty of the Earth that makes you feel so humble. Although this spot will likely be hot and full of hiking trails, you'll love relaxing in the sunshine and soaking up all of the red rock. While you're there, be sure to extend your trip to places like Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon for vibrant and unreal views of this planet.

3 Joshua Tree National Park, California Daniel Kim Photography/Stocksy Pack a bag and go to Joshua Tree National Park. You've probably heard by now that the West Coast is dubbed the "best coast," and when you see places like this one, it's truly hard to disagree. With sand, sun, and desert plants everywhere you look, and some sweet spots to camp, this is the ideal destination for winding down. Maybe you'll spend a night under the stars of the California sky, or just take a day to do some exploring. Be sure to pack a water bottle if the weather is warm, and a quality camera to capture those cacti, too. A few days in the desert is exactly what you and your wanderlust needs.

4 Banff National Park, Canada Aspyn and Parker on YouTube You better believe that Banff National Park should be at the top of your bucket list this summer. Canada may have not been on your mind, but there's so much you won't want to miss in the Alberta region. During the day, you'll want to see the magic of Lake Louise and that bright blue water for yourself. Of course, you'll be doing lots of hiking, or at least driving through the mountains. On your way back home, you might stop in the city of Calgary. Honestly, relaxation comes in all different forms, and sometimes following your feet on a trail can be just as rewarding as a facial at the spa.

5 Split, Croatia Marisa Casciano Let me tell you the scoop on Split. When I studied abroad, I spent 15 hours on a bus from Florence to reach this spot in Croatia. It was long, and let's be honest, there wasn't much leg room. But, it was incredibly worth it the second I saw so many friendly faces and those pebble beaches. This country is full of a lot of natural beauty, from the waterfalls at Krka National Park to the islands like Brač. Take a day to cruise over to the coastal towns, and experience all the bliss of the white marble and Adriatic Sea. You seriously don't have to settle solely for those beach towns on the East Coast this summer.

6 Maldives Inthefrow on YouTube May you experience all the relaxation in the Maldives. Imagine waking up surrounded by the waves, and sticking your feet in the sand. I'd say that's a lot better than whatever else you had planned this summer! Sure, you could head to a tropical island in the Caribbean, but if you're looking to truly get away, you'll want to hop on a plane and hit up sun and surf a bit elsewhere. Just be sure to come back — although it'll be hard to leave that luxurious lifestyle.