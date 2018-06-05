Self-care is crucial. When's the last time you took some time to yourself? Sometimes, you've gotta take a step back from life's daily demands and relax. There's nothing wrong with taking a break so that you can come back feeling better than ever. You can spend time with your loved ones, catch up on old hobbies, or spend time doing absolutely nothing. It's time to treat yo' self to the vacation of your dreams. These peaceful places to vacation will make you give you all of the serenity you need.

Sometimes life can get really stressful, so travel is the perfect escape. You get a chance to step outside of your routine, experience new things, and meet new people. All of the excitement really helps you live in the present and enjoy every single moment. You're able to leave your worries behind, and I honestly can't think of anything better. When you take time to relax, you can spend time doing things that you love. You'll finally be able to finish that book, gift yourself a spa treatment, enroll in a yoga retreat, or simply take the time to sleep in. These peaceful vacation destinations will give you everything you need and so much more.

1 Tulum, Mexico hey_ciara on Instagram Tulum has so much to offer. This trendy beach town has been an extremely popular vacation spot in recent years, and it's clear as to why. You can sleep in a bungalow by the beach and spend your days laying out in the sand. Alternatively, you rent a bike to ride around town. Explore Tulum's ancient Mayan ruins or visit a cenote, which is a cool underwater cave. You can even head to a sweat lodge for a purifying Temazcal experience you'll never forget.

2 Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica hey_ciara on Instagram Puerto Viejo is a laid-back beach town situated on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. In my opinion, Puerto Viejo truly embodies the "Pura Vida" vibe that Costa Rica is known for. According to VacationsCostaRica.com, "Pura Vida" translates to "pure life," so this mentality is all about relaxation. This is the ultimate destination for anyone who needs to recharge. There are several beaches where you can relax or go for a swim. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even take surfing lessons.

3 Sedona, Arizona Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Grand Canyon typically comes to mind when people picture Arizona, but Sedona is a place that can't be missed. Sedona's natural landscapes are so magnificent that they hardly seem real. You'll be speechless as you drive through scenic byways that reveal the region's iconic red rock formations. After witnessing the natural beauty around you, why not treat yourself to a spa treatment? Sedona has many spiritual and wellness centers that will help you slow down and unwind.

4 Bali, Indonesia Mikevisuals on YouTube Bali might be the most Instagram-worthy travel destination in the world, but it's also perfect for pure relaxation. You can rent out a beautiful villa that's hidden away in the jungle. You'll wake up to the sounds of nature as you overlook lush green rice terraces. There's also an abundance of yoga retreats available for anyone who needs to rejuvenate their body, mind, and soul. Bali is everything you need and want.