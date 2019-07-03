Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra quickly and easily became one of my absolute favorite celebrity couples since rumors about a possible relationship started spreading in May 2018. Since then, I've followed their love story a tad obsessively and have been rooting for them every step of the way. Priyanka Chopra's quote about marrying Nick Jonas in her ELLE UK cover interview is everything I could hope to hear from the stunning actress and proof that they are an absolutely adorable couple. Chopra and Jonas may have had a somewhat whirlwind romance, but they never fail to show the world how head-over-heels they are for each other in their photos, interviews, and body language.

Most recently, Chopra opened up to ELLE UK about her marriage to Jonas and how things aren't the same as they were before they tied the knot in December 2018. "It's so different," she told the publication, her eyes reportedly widening with happiness. "I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose," Chopra continued. "There's a weird responsibility to them and a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day." And as for she and Jonas' next step? A house across the pond, perhaps. "Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point," she said.

It seems like Jonas has helped Chopra take a step back from work and focus on herself. According to ELLE UK, when Chopra and Jonas first met, he asked her what she enjoyed doing outside of work, and she didn't know. "My head was completely in the game… For almost 15 years of my life, that was it," she explained to the magazine. So, she said she's working on some sort of balance. "I tried painting, I'm terrible at it," she said. "Then I tried knitting and made a 6-foot scarf, so that's clearly not for me." While her attempts at starting a hobby have been sub-par, the point is her boo thing pushed her to start doing things just for her, and that's literal #relationshipgoals.

Luckily for Prick fans (aka Priyanka and Nick), this isn't the only time Chopra has spoken highly about her hubby. In December 2018, she posted a series of pictures from her and Jonas' wedding, and in the caption, Chopra wrote: "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

A big part of what makes she and Jonas' relationship work so well is their mutual respect for each other, as she told PEOPLE in October 2018. "Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other," she said. "There's so much that comes out of that." So, while Chopra and Jonas' relationship seemed to come out of left field and happen all at once, things look like they're going really well for them, and honestly, I am here for it.