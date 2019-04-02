Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Body Language In Miami Says They Prefer To Play It Cool

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra really are living their best newlywed lives. The latest example is the couple's Miami vacation alongside Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe, and Sophie Turner — and, from he looks of things, they had a blast. The group spent some quality time on a yacht and shared their adventures on Instagram, offering us a window to glean some insight on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s body language in Miami, and what it might say about their current relationship dynamic.

For instance, are they still in the honeymoon phase? Are they settling into married life happily? From what I can see in these images, the answer appears to be an emphatic yes. But I, alas, am not a body language expert. And of course, I'm curious about whether or not what we see on the surface is real. So, I reached out to a couple of actual pros: body language expert Blanca Cobb, and Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence. I asked them what exactly they can discern about this couple's dynamic from these vacation photos. Honestly, I was pretty surprised by their answers. Let’s just say their responses were, well, mixed, to say the least. Here's what the experts see in Jonas and Chopra’s body language in Miami.

Locking lips on the yacht. priyankachopra on Instagram What do you see when you look at this photo? Is it a sweet moment captured right before a kiss? If so, then you’ll agree with Cobb, who sees two people sharing a tender and intimate moment. “A sweet kiss between the couple will keep the passion alive and strong between Nick and Priyanka. As Priyanka leans in for the kiss, Nick is starting to pucker his lips to receive the kiss,” Cobb explains to Elite Daily. Brown, however, notes that there appears to be something off about this image. “This one is odd,” Brown tells Elite Daily. “At first glance it looks super intimate. But upon closer inspection she’s the one going for the kiss and he’s not even trying. And she’s the one taking the picture. So this is for show.” Hmmmm....

Chopra holds her man close. priyankachopra on Instagram Both the experts agree that Chopra's body language here shows that she feels close and connected to Jonas. “Priyanka's hanging on her man to keep him close and let everyone know that he’s taken,” explains Cobb. Brown, on the other hand, is concerned about the lack of expression on Jonas’ face. “He doesn’t seem to care one way or the other,” she notes. Cobb actually sees something positive about their dynamic in the symmetry of the couple's expressions. “Nick and Priyanka have similar facial expressions, which is exactly what you’d expect from a couple in love. You tend to mimic each other’s body language,” Cobb explains.