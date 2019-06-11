It's no secret that the Jonas Brothers have a thing for romance. From their sweet love songs to featuring all of their leading ladies in their music video for their hit single, "Sucker," the JoBros clearly love love. But perhaps the most romantic member of the family would have to be Nick Jonas, who was totally swept off his feet by his new wife, Priyanka Chopra. Their love story is one for the ages, and Nick Jonas’ quotes about Priyanka Chopra proves just that.

In case you weren't aware, Jonas proposed to Chopra after having only met her about a year prior, and reportedly knew she would be his future wife after just three dates. Their romance was certainly a whirlwind, as were their weddings, which took place in both India and the United States and featured a myriad of traditional ceremonies and celebrations. They've fawned over each other on red carpets and on social media, but a close look at the adorable way Jonas talks about Chopra and their romance goes to show you that he truly is burnin' up for his wife. In fact, if you didn't used to believe in love or fairytales, then these two might just change your mind. They put a whole new meaning to the idea of "meant to be," and they look good while doing so.

1. When you know, you know. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jonas revealed that his connection with Chopra was like love at first sight. "It was kind of an instant thing," he said. "I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key. I’m blushing now!" Ugh, can you even handle the sweetness?

2. When they met in person for the first time, it was intense. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lot was gleaned from Chopra and Jonas' joint Vogue cover interview back in December 2018, including how they actually got together. After some flirting via social media and text message, the two met in person for the fist time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017, and that instant connection was born. "And I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud," Jonas told Vogue. Again, they were really meant to be, weren't they?

3. On their third date, he was ready to propose *for real* Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Obviously Jonas didn't actually propose at their first meeting, but he did know he wanted to marry Chopra after their third date. "She walks into the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life," he told Vogue of that special moment. Heart. Bursting.

4. He loves to give her praise. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alongside some adorable photos of the couple at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic, Jonas wrote a super sweet caption praising his wife for a job well done. "Proud of my beautiful and talented wife @priyankachopra , and the entire cast and crew of Isn’t It Romantic," he wrote. "Everyone should go see this movie!" We love a supportive husband!

5. He lets her shine. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As an iconic Hollywood couple, it's no surprise that Jonas and Chopra were asked to co-chair the 2019 Met Gala. Obviously, they looked flawless together, but when Jonas was asked how the planning was going and how his outfit choice was coming along, he kept it simple and sweet. "It's coming together," he told Entertainment Tonight. "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine." So supportive again!

6. He's so grateful for her. Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a super reflective post in May, Jonas got real about how Chopra completes him, and it was so sweet. "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends," he captioned an adorable photo of them. "One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you." I'm not crying, you're crying.

7. He's seriously so supportive. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's been made clear that Jonas is super supportive, but on International Women's Day, he proved himself once again with a ridiculously amazing post in honor of his wife. "Happy #internationalwomensday to all the amazing women out there," he wrote. "This incredible woman is a beacon of light and inspiration to so many all around the world. I love you @priyankachopra" Le sigh.