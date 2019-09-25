It looks like Popeyes is getting in on the pumpkin action this fall. If you were around in 2014 when the famous restaurant dropped its delectable fall pastry, you better get ready for this: Popeyes' Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie is back. Yes, the rumors are true. Per Popeyes, after a five-year hiatus, the super seasonal pie is back in stores for a limited time. So, yeah, you better get hype.

If you have yet to try one of these pumpkin-y baked goods, then you may want to know a little more about them. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie, which used to be called the Pumpkin N' Cream Cheese Pie, from Popeyes was released back in 2014, per the brand. Obviously, it was a release meant to cater to those pumpkin-lovin' folks who want to fill every day of fall with pumpkin-flavored items. Don't be shy, I think many of us are on this bandwagon. The phenomenon certainly hasn't stopped — in fact, pumpkin items have been released in stores and restaurants as early as ~gasp~ August.

I'm not mad about it, and you shouldn't be either. Although there is a part of me that does not enjoy when seasons become blurred into one another, the boundaries beginning to overlap, I don't think I will ever be upset when I find a pumpkin spice coffee available — or anything else pumpkin-flavored for that matter.

So, what is in this infamous Popeyes' Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie, you ask? According to an email from Popeyes to Elite Daily, it "has a flaky, crunchy crust that is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with a delightful creamy pumpkin spice cream cheese filling."

It does sound pretty great. It also won't break the bank, per the brand, since it retails for a suggested price of $1.19. According to YouTuber RoderickEats, you can, in fact, find Popeyes' Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie in Arizona for just a little over a buck. You shouldn't have trouble finding the returning sweet. As of Monday, Sept. 23, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie is available in stores nationwide, per Popeyes.

You may have noticed Twitter reactions to the Popeyes' Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie back when it released in 2014, but then again, you may be seeing some lucky people who have found them at a location near them this year tweeting about them.

Once more users are able to find these autumn-inspired gems, there will surely be more commotion about the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pies from Popeyes.

Although it may not end of carrying the same hype as Popeyes' Fried Chicken Sandwich back in August and Bring Your Own Bun tweets going around, it may be safe to say that any pumpkin menu item has the potential to skyrocket to one of the #trending conversations on Twitter.

Popeyes isn't the only one releasing limited-time pumpkin items on their menu. Obviously, Starbucks made our month with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. But, you can also try a Pumpkin Spice Frappucinno there as well. At Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure in California, you can grab a Pumpkin Spice Churro this fall. Even Whole Foods Market is offering some pumpkin spice treats this year.

Seriously, though, with all of these pumpkin items in stores and on restaurant menus, you may want to try them all and compare. If you're looking for pumpkin-cream-cheese-goodness, though, you'll want to put Popeyes' Pumpkin N' Cream Cheese Pie at the top of your to-do list this fall.