Fall is the best time to indulge in everything festive. From decorative scarves to pumpkin pies, I'm all about packing the most out of the fall season every year. Of course, one of the best ways to celebrate fall is at Starbucks. The popular coffee chain has amassed such a huge following over the years for their limited edition fall lineup. If you're a loyal Starbucks fan, I'm sure you've had this question cross your mind at least once during your fall seasonal prep: Can you get a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino at Starbucks? The answer is yes, and you'll want to try the popular beverage ASAP since the drink is already available in stores! Starbucks' twist on the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte is the ultimate fall care package that will boost your daily routine with the magic of pumpkin spice.

The Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino at Starbucks is being touted as a spectacular way to get an infusion of caffeine and seasonal flavor all at once. According to the Starbucks menu, the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino features "pumpkin plus traditional fall spice flavors, blended with coffee, milk and ice and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice," deeming the beverage "the ultimate fall care package." The Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino seriously sounds like the perfect afternoon snack to enjoy while cozying up to pumpkin carving. For those looking for a lighter sweet treat, Starbucks also has the Pumpkin Spice Light Frappuccino for sale. In contrast with the original version, the Pumpkin Spice Light Frappuccino uses non-fat milk, rather than whole milk. Starbucks describes on the menu that they "take pumpkin and traditional fall spice flavors and blend them with coffee, non-fat milk and ice for a lighter version of this fall favorite."

Fans took it to social media to pronounce their love for the limited edition product. Seriously, it sounds like the beverage is changing people's lives for the better. Check out these tweets that totally hype up the drink:

Twitter user @ghoul_rose shared a photo of drink with the caption: "The Pumpkin Spice Cream frappuccino from Starbucks is so yummy." It's totally true that a picture is worth more than a thousand words, because the snap of the orange-colored drink alone is making me taste the fall flavors.

Fan @sparklesugglets is totally all of us when ringing in the new season with a Starbucks pumpkin drink: "I just had a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino... it's officially autumn."

User @breyon03 asked the Twittersphere, "What's your favorite drink from Starbucks," and answered: "Mine is the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino."

Fans are seriously willing to go through some great lengths to try out the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. Twitter user @C4PTUR3D shared, "I have been craving a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino and my town doesn't have a Starbucks so guess who's going on a road trip."

With all the overwhelmingly positive reviews of the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, it's safe to say that the beverage won't disappoint. While you're at it, I'd check out all the other goodies on the fall lineup at Starbucks since pumpkin makes just about anything infinitely better.