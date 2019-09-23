Halloween might be over a month away, but at the Disney parks, it's already the spookiest time of the year. If you've been keeping up with the scary-good goodies and sips that have been rolling out at Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure, you know that the imagineers at the happiest place on earth have been hard at work on delivering some pretty incredible variations on that most classic of theme park eats: the churro. Disney's Halloween 2019 churros include a Pumpkin Spice-infused treat and plenty of other sweet options to choose from, so get ready to embrace the spirit of the spookiest time of the year with your theme park snacking.

It's been over a week since Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure made it so much sweeter to channel your inner Disney villain, and I'm still losing it over the lineup of magical treats making their way to the parks. IMHO, there's no theme park eat as classic as a churro, and it's safe to say that the creative minds at Disney have outdone themselves this year when it comes to updating this treat. There's not one, not five, but nine different churro variations to choose from, meaning that it's very possible that you'll be spending your whole visit chowing down on these scary-good treats (which is not a bad thing in my book).

One of the first options to catch my eye was the Pumpkin Spice Churro, which is currently available near the Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Disneyland and at Willie’s Churros Near Buena Vista Street in California Adventure. This is a great bet if you're trying to get in on the PSL trend without leaving the park, as you can expect your golden fried churros to be dunked in a coating of pumpkin spice sugar and served with caramel dipping sauce on the side.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Now, if you're trying to channel your inner Disney villain, the Maleficent Churro — which is available near Town Square and the Sleeping Beauty Castle — looks like your most festive choice. The treat is dusted with a blend of chocolate cookie crumbles and green sugar and served with marshmallow dipping sauce. Meanwhile, the Coco Churro, which seems like a more traditional variety as it's dusted with cinnamon then served with a spicy cocoa sauce for dipping, is available near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad if you happen to be in that area of the park.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Last but not least at Disneyland, I was pretty intrigued by the park's take on spooky his and her churros. You'll need to take a detour to find the Groom Churro and the Bride Churro, the first of which is available near Critter Country while the latter is at the Haunted Mansion. While the churros themselves seem pretty simple — the Bride Churro is coated in vanilla and white sugar while the Groom Churro is dipped in a dusting of dark and milk chocolate — I'd recommend trying them together while going on a ride through the Haunted Mansion.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Over at California Adventure, the churros get even more adventurous. My favorite out of the bunch is probably the S'mores Churro, which can be found near the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. There's something about S'mores that always make me think of summer, and this churro that's "rolled in graham cracker crumbs topped with chocolate chips and a marshmallow drizzle" promises to bring the flavors of patio season into the colder months.

Something tells me that Snow White wouldn't be able to resist the Caramel Apple Churros, which are located near the Hyperion Theater. You'll definitely need napkins and a plate for this eerily green concoction, which appears to be layered with spiced apples and caramel drizzle.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Meanwhile, candy lovers looking for no tricks and all treats can head over to the Cozy Cone Motel for the Haul-O-Ween Churro. This is arguably the most 'Gram-worthy of the bunch as the churro is rolled in a mixture of chocolate cream-stuffed cookies, bright green frosting, gummy worms, and candy corn. You'll definitely want to make sure that the camera eats first before you chow down on this sugar coma-inducing creation. The last churros of the bunch, the Horchata Churros, are serving up the traditional Mexican delicacy alongside condensed milk near Goofy's Sky School.

Again, these scary-good confections are available at Disneyland and California Adventure from now until Oct. 31, so I'd make a point of making your way through all of these goodies before the scariest day of the year comes around.