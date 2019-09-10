Someone cue the Nightmare Before Christmas music, because "this is Halloween," and it's time to get your spook on. Once you see that Mickey pumpkin smiling on Main Street, you know Halloween time at Disneyland is officially here. For any foodie, you also know there will be a ton of Instagrammable treats on the menu in both Disneyland and California Adventure to check out. That's why this Disneyland Halloween treats 2019 roundup couldn't come any sooner for you to start adding things to your park to-do list.

Two of my favorite things are eating delicious food and Halloween. Thankfully, my third favorite thing — Disney — understands that about me, and serves the most amazing sweets and savory dishes just in time for the season. If you have plans on visiting either of the parks in California from now until Oct. 31, I highly recommend saving room in your stomach for a few of these treats.

Things like churros and Mickey-shaped treats are a must for any Disneyland trip, so why not make them pumpkin spice churros or Mummy Mickey treats? The list of Halloween snacks is long, so use these 10 faves as a starting point. Just don't forget to share everything you eat with your followers on the 'Gram, because it'll really give them pumpkin to talk about.

1. You Can't Go Wrong With Mickey-Shaped Pumpkin Spice Beignets Courtesy of Disney Parks Out of all the Mickey-shaped treats you could get at Disneyland, you have to taste the beignets. Trust me — you won't regret these warm fluffy fried dough treats covered in powdered sugar. The only thing that can make them even better is having them be pumpkin spice-flavored, which is exactly what they are this time of year. You can find them at the Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square along with a festive version of Disney's famous Mint Julep — a Blackberry Midnight Julep with a lychee moon.

2. I'll Take 101 Of These Cruella Brownies, Please Courtesy of Disney Parks Right at the end of Main Street is the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café where you can always find tasty treats that are made for the 'Gram. This dark chocolate brownie has a white chocolate mousse to embody Cruella de Vil's white and black hair. If this doesn't pique your tastebuds, I don't know what will.

3. This Sweet Potato Hand Pie Will Have You Saying, "Pie Love It" Courtesy of Disney Parks You'll also find this Sweet Potato Hand Pie at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café. I'm someone who believes that sweet potatoes and marshmallows go perfectly together like Mickey and Minnie, so you can best believe I'm in love with a sweet potato-filled treat with roasted mini marshmallows on top.

4. You'll Scream For This Ice Cream Macaron Sandwich Courtesy of Disney Parks Over at California Adventure, you'll want to make a pit stop at Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream. There are a ton of ice cream treats you'll be screaming about, but this Spider Silk Macaron Sandwich will really catch you in its web. The black macaron is served with a charcoal-tart cherry ice cream in the middle. There's also popping candy and a raspberry sauce drizzle for an especially boo-tiful presentation.

5. This Snake Eyes Sludge Is Spooky And Delish Courtesy of Disney Parks In between all the sweet treats, stop by Sonoma Terrace for this Oogie Boogie-inspired Snake Eyes Sludge. It's an edamame hummus dip with olive tapenade made to look like bugs and dragon fruit cut out like dice. I'm ready to roll on this dish.

6. This Limeade Slush Has Grenadine And Gummy Worms Courtesy of Disney Parks Grab this My Bugs! My Bugs! slush from Hollywood Lounge. Once again, the name is very on theme. This cute concoction is a limeade slush with grenadine drizzled in. Of course, it's topped with gummy worms just like Oogie Boogie.

7. The Candy Corn Cotton Candy Is A Must Courtesy of Disney Parks If you combine cotton candy and candy corn, you've got me sold. This cute treat is a must to grab from any cotton candy cart and carry around as a snack to munch on throughout the day. Don't forget to get a pic of it in front of Haunted Mansion Holiday just like this snap above.

8. This Bread Pudding Won't Go Bacon Your Heart Courtesy of Disney Parks The bread pudding at Pacific Wharf Café is quickly becoming my new favorite thing to order, and I don't give out that title very easily. Each month, there's a new flavor to try, and you can bet I'm racing over to taste the new Maple-Bacon Bread Pudding as soon as I can.

9. These Worms And Dirt Funnel Fries Are So Fry Courtesy of Disney Parks Funnel cake fries should already have you saying, "Yes, please," but having them be festive AF is the literal icing on top. These delicious funnel fries are topped with crushed cookie pieces, a cream cheese sauce, gummy worms, and green whipped cream. You'll have to use all your willpower to take a picture before diving in for a bite.