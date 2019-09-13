If you haven't already started stocking up on all the fall goodies available this year, you've got to start now. There are so many ways to celebrate fall, from fan favorites like Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte to Halloween-themed candies. Whole Foods Market is joining in on the fun this year with a full line of just released limited-edition fall products. Whole Foods Market's Fall 2019 offerings include Pumpkin-Flavored Whipped Topping & Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn. It's time to prep your grocery list and check out the fall lineup at Whole Foods.

Whole Foods is definitely the destination for sweet treats this fall. Their pumpkin-flavored offerings are super varied and will get you through every meal of the day. From Pumpkin Spice Applesauce to Pumpkin & Sage Farro Pilaf, just looking at the product list gets me into a frenzy. Fans of Whole Foods fall line will be happy to hear that the Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream is back after getting high praises last year for its real cream and natural flavors. There are also new products to get excited about. A Whole Foods representative shared with Elite Daily that customers can indulge in the new 365 Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix and 365 Gingerbread Molasses Cookie Mix this year. If you're in the mood for something else besides pumpkin, there are plenty of other fall flavors available like apple cider, maple, and more. It'll def be a hard time deciding which products to buy when hitting the shelves at Whole Foods, so check out these favorites.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn

You'll want to cozy up to a fall movie with the Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn. This popcorn is topped with Pumpkin Spice Latte seasoning, coffee powder, pumpkin powder, and more, making it packed full of flavor.

Pumpkin Spice Organic Coffee

If you're obsessed with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, why not try to recreate the experience at home? The Pumpkin Spice Organic Coffee comes with naturally flavored Arabica coffee capsules that makes the rich beverage super easy to make when you're on the go.

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping

I don't think pumpkin spice-flavored whipped cream really needs a further explanation, but can you just imagine the fall flavors in your morning cup you pop a dollop of this stuff on your PSL?

Maple Cookie Thins

Maple Cookie Thins are such a classic, and these sweet treats are a bang for your buck at $4 for a package.

Apple Streusel Granola

The Apple Streusel Granola is the quickest way to amp up your breakfast routine. Made of whole grain rolled oats, cinnamon, dried apple, and more, it's the ideal combination of sugar and spice.

Here's the full lineup of seasonal products by Whole Foods:

Pumpkin! Pumpkin! Pumpkin!:

365 Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn

365 Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

365 Spiced Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix

365 Pumpkin Spice Applesauce

365 Organic Pumpkin Coffee (12 capsules and 12 oz bag Ground)

365 Pumpkin Spice Granola

365 Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping

365 Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Sandwich Cremes

365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

365 Organic Pumpkin & Sage Farro Pilaf

365 Organic Pumpkin Spiced Apple Cider

Whole Foods Market Organic Pumpkin Cardamom Pasta Sauce

Other fall favorites:

365 Salted Caramel Kettlecorn

365 Gingerbread Molasses Cookie Mix

365 Apple Streusel Granola

365 Maple Cookie Thins

365 Apple Cider Cookie Thins

365 Organic Apple Ginger Cider

Whole Foods Market Organic Apple Pear Ginger Soda

Whole Foods Market Organic Spiced Sicilain Orange Soda

Whole Foods Market Organic Zucchette Pasta

Whole Foods Market Bourbon Maple Syrup

For pups who love the season:

Whole Paws Pumpkin Soft & Chewy Treats

From savory meal starters to sweet beverages, Whole Foods has really gone above and beyond this year with their fall lineup. With so many options, it may seem difficult to whittle down your grocery list, but just remember that you can never really go overboard with pumpkin mania. According a Whole Foods Market rep, the fall-forward bites and sips started rolling out at the beginning of the month, and they should be in all stores nationwide toward the end of September.