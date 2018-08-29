If you're like me and ready to bid 80-degree weather and melted makeup adieu, the fall gods are here to answer your prayers. Just take one look at all the PSL-themed goods that were released in August to make sure you're basically knee-deep in cinnamon and nutmeg spice once the seasons actually turn. The latest in the lineup? Whole Foods’ Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream, which is here to make your inner Basic Betty so happy in the comfort of your own home. TBH, I'm more than ready to toast the start of sweater weather with this festive whip.

Starbucks' now-iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte has already hit stores, but it's been almost overshadowed this year by the addition of PSL-inspired everything. While some items have seemed, well, a little questionable (I'm still pretty confused over the fact that Pumpkin Spice Latte highlighter now exists, TBH), Whole Foods' Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream actually sounds like the appropriate way to infuse all your cold weather sips and desserts with a fluffy layer of PSL deliciousness.

WHOLE FOODS

Instagram user Markie_devo spotted the fall treat at his local Whole Foods, and took to the social media app to sound the alarm that fall is coming. Forget 80-degree weather and the fact that you haven't gotten your Labor Day barbecue fix yet, because all Basic Betties should be bringing their Uggs and cozy sweaters out of hibernation and heading to their local Whole Foods store ASAP.

"Whole Foods said put on that over sized sweater and head on down, because they are not playing games," the blogger wrote on Instagram. "The shelves are stocked with Pumpkin Spice and Maple whipped cream along side Pumpkin Spice Latte popcorn and a Cardamom Snickerdoodles cookie mix, and a few other goodies returning."

Markie_devo included shots of the 7-ounce can, which boasts "real cream" and natural flavors, according to the label. The product appears to be a part of Whole Food's in-house 365 brand.

Unfortunately, other details about the product are scarce, but I'm. So. Pumped. Whole Foods’ Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream is basically the addictive topping that you didn't know you needed for all your PSL needs. Need a creamy topping for Thomas' limited-edition Pumpkin Spice English Muffins? Check. Looking to round off a boozy cocktail featuring Captain Morgan's Jack-O-Blast Pumpkin Rum? Check. A frothy addition for Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin Donuts or Auntie Anne's Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets? Check and check. The point is, this basic AF whip is going to be a game-changer this fall.

So how do you get your hands on this treat? Elite Daily reached out to a Whole Foods rep to find out if and when nationwide locations will have the Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream, but didn't immediately hear back with any answers. Nevertheless, I'd start scouting things out now, because, from the sounds of things, they're not playing around with your PSL-loving taste buds.

Responding to a comment from Instagram user Jenrieben08, Markie_devo said, "Have yet to try it, but I hear very strong in flavor for both [the Pumpkin Spice and the Maple whipped cream]." My body is so ready.