Perhaps it helps being a water sign, but I am a big fan of Pisces season. It always makes me feel some type of way, although the retrograde this season will probably make me think otherwise. Pisces season 2020 will be the best for these three zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. However, they still won't be able to escape the effects of Mercury retrograde. Mercury will officially station retrograde on Feb. 16, but it will go direct on Mar. 9. Therefore, the mercurial madness will unfortunately put a damper on the magic of Pisces season, considering it will also retrograde through its mutable waters.

Just days after the sun's shift into Pisces, Mercury Rx will slide back into rebellious Aquarius for a second round, so stay tuned. Good news: That same day, luscious Venus — planet of love and beauty — will enter Taurus, which is also her sign of rulership. Here, the goddess thrives on the delight experienced through the five senses and, therefore, inspires the collective to indulge in the pleasures of life. The phrase "stop and smell the roses" perfectly embodies the essence of Venus in Taurus. On Mar. 9, there will be a full moon in Virgo, followed by Mercury direct, so that will spell even more astrological changes.

Cancer: You're Trusting The Universe And Its Synchronicities

Life works in mysterious ways, Cancer. Despite your intuitive nature and innate sense of spirituality, there's no denying the back-to-back challenges you've experienced within your relationships and general partnerships. You've come a long way and it shows, but the sun in Pisces will begin to energize and revitalize your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and higher learning. So if you've been considering going back to school or perhaps venturing into an entrepreneurial role, Pisces season will bring you loads of inspiration.

On the dark side, however, Mercury will retrograde through this area of your chart, so my advice to you is, don't launch anything brand new or sign any important contracts without reading carefully. Venus in Taurus will caramelize your social sphere, and the full moon in Virgo will bring important conversations to the surface.

Scorpio: You're Expressing Yourself And Getting Romantic Closure

Your self-expression is one of a kind, Scorpio. If you kept things incognito all throughout Aquarius season, Pisces season will be your official cue to come out and play. This mutable water season is never easy to endure, nor is it any less complex than the rest of the water signs — including you, of course — but you always thrive when you get to dance in your element.

Also, with the sun energizing and igniting your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, and all things fun, you'll be given the opportunity to discover a muse or, better yet, fall in love. Mercury will retrograde through this area of your chart, and since it governs all things romance, you might be greeted with someone from your past. Get the closure you need and move on, Scorpio. There will be no more looking back; it's upward and onward from here. Venus will also add a little charm to your seventh house of partnerships, so enjoy.

Pisces: It's You're Solar Revolution And You're Feeling Blessed

Happy Birthday, Pisces. Your birthday season has finally arrived and you're already swirling with magic. Yes, Mercury will retrograde in your sign until it reaches Aquarius for a second round, but not to worry. Mercury usually retrogrades three to four times a year, so this won't be the first time you experience this. However, instead of stressing the possible effects of this retrograde cycle, why not make the best of it? Retrogrades are a time for reflecting, revisiting and reassessing, so feel free to take a moment and rework what needs readjusting.

The full moon in Virgo will activate your committed partnership zone, which will shed light on the dynamic between you and your partners. Venus will also slide into its delicious sign of rulership via your chatty third house of communication, so go ahead and enjoy the moment. Revel in the beauty that exists all around you. Make it a lovely solar return.