Alright, 2020, let's give this another try. I hate to think the decade started off in such a horrible way, but it is what it is, and we have to stick together. Good news for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, at least: these zodiac signs will have the best time in February 2020.

This month's astro-weather will be pretty interesting, especially with Mercury stationing retrograde — but not to worry, what you saw in January won't happen again for a long time (thankfully). The energy of February will feel a lot lighter, but that doesn't take away from the important shifts that are about to take place. For instance, the month kicks off with Mercury's (planet of communication and thought process) shift into dreamy Pisces on Feb. 3 before Venus (planet of love, relationships, and values) enters Aries on Feb. 7.

On Feb. 9, there will be a full moon in the playful sign of Leo just days prior to red-hot Mars' meeting with Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn. Mercury will station retrograde on Feb. 16 and the sun will enter Pisces two days later. There will also be a new moon in Pisces on Feb. 23, so don't forget to set your intentions.

Despite all the potentially chaotic astrological events taking place in February, including Mercury Rx, I promise Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will still have the absolute best month.

Gemini: Things Are Starting To Make More Sense

The sun's shift into rebellious Aquarius via your ninth house of expansion and travel was a relief, and now that the sun is traveling above the horizon in your birth chart, you're feeling like you're on top of the world. Whether you're planning your next trip abroad or contemplating going back to school, your mind is very much focused on personal goals during this time.

Your ruling planet will retrograde this month via your 10th house of career, but there's no reason to panic, Gemini. Instead, use this time to revisit, reflect and re-evaluate your professional goals. This is also a good time to set the necessary boundaries in your career.

Libra: You're In A Much Better Mood

Are you ready for your close-up, Libra? With the sun hovering over your expressive fifth house of fame, recognition, and romance, there's no denying that you've been slaying the spotlight, as you should be. However, with Mercury and the sun's shift into dreamy Pisces via your orderly sixth house of health, routine and acts of service, you'll likely be looking to participate in compassionate acts of service. Who knows, you might even volunteer to work an extra shift to help out a coworker.

The full moon in Leo will shake up your 11th house of friendships and extended network, which will also bring closure and clarity to this area of your life along with your hopes, wishes, and dreams. Your ruling planet, Venus, will also be in your partnership sector, so there will be lots of giving and taking.

Aquarius: You're Counting Your Blessings

Still out celebrating your birthday, Aquarius? There's always a reason to smile; this is especially true with everything you've been given no choice but to endure these past few months. Your electric planetary ruler, Uranus, is now direct and that's a perk in itself. However, Mercury the messenger will also be entering your second house of finances and self-worth early on in the month, before stationing retrograde here as well, so themes revolving around your spending habits, money-making abilities, and general confidence levels will be top of mind during this time.

The full moon in Leo will shake up your partnership sector on Feb. 9, which will bring closure and clarity to your relationships and ability to compromise, especially those on the home front.