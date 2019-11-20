Whenever someone says "Mercury retrograde," the first thing people are collectively programmed to do is start panicking. Once you finally realize what Mercury retrograde is about, though, you won't feel personally victimized by the mischievous messenger planet when the next Mercury retrograde comes around.

However, before we go down that road, let's talk about the savvy messenger god and his trickster ways. Mercury governs all things related to communication, commerce, and cognitive functioning. According to Roman mythology, and ancient.eu, Mercury served as mediator between the gods and mortals. He was the go-to interpreter, translator, and transporter of goods and messages. But this clever deity was often portrayed as a know-it-all trickster, given his ability to travel in and out of the underworld. Don't be fooled by his mischievous ways, because Mercury is a smooth operator who is good at getting what he wants, even if that means twisting a few words around.

So, What Exactly Is Mercury Retrograde?

When a planet retrogrades, it slows down. This highly notorious transit goes beyond the superficial technology glitches and petty misunderstandings. Retrograde cycles are for reflecting, reassessing, reevaluating, and revisiting situations in your life, and in the case of curious Mercury, you're being asked — personally and collectively — to revisit and reflect on your communication style and general exchanges.

Shutterstock

You just survived an incredibly mystifying Mercury retrograde cycle. Mercury stationed retrograde in Scorpio, and Scorpio is one of the most complex signs in the zodiac. During this time, you were pushed to confront your shadow side, and unveil all that's been lingering beneath the surface. Everyone has skeletons in their closet, and Mercury Rx in Scorpio put the things you'd typically sweep under the rug front and center.

Despite this being a deeply emotional retrograde cycle for the majority, it doesn't take away from the fact that it was very much needed. Mercury doesn't like to slow down — but when he does, it's for a reason.

When Is The Next Mercury Retrograde?

For those of you who are still trying to get over this last Mercury Rx cycle, take a deep breath. The good news is, Mercury isn't going to station retrograde until next year. The clever messenger god will officially station retrograde in 12 degrees Pisces on Feb. 16, 2020.

Pisces is similar to Scorpio, in the sense it's also an intricate water sign, which means you still have some work to do. Fortunately, Mercury will soon enter Aquarius on Mar. 4, before going direct on Mar. 9, so whatever negative things that might happen to you during the next Mercury retrograde cycle won't last long. Nevertheless, Mercury stations retrograde two to three times a year, so I suggest you get used to the mercurial madness once and for all.