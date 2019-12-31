A new decade is upon us, and the upcoming astrological transits are to be reckoned with. Luckily, 2020 will be the best year for these three zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — but that doesn't mean they don't have to work for it. It's no coincidence that the earth signs are getting most of the luck this year either. This harmonious energy flow is stemming from Jupiter in Capricorn's divine alignment with Uranus, but even still, the essence of lucky Jupiter will surely benefit the earth-ruled houses in your birth chart throughout 2020.

There will be six eclipses in 2020, as opposed to the usual four you experience every year. A full two more, so let that sink in. Also, every planet that can retrograde will retrograde this year: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto. It's going to be an interesting year, to say the very least. What's even more interesting is this energy is already setting the tone for the next decade, not to mention the next 20 to 30 years, thanks to the highly anticipated Saturn-Pluto conjunction taking place on Jan. 12.

Taurus: A Year Of Faith And Sparkling Opportunities

Are you ready to step outside your comfort zone, Taurus? This is a year where you will get as much as the work you put in... and have been putting in. Want to know the most challenging part? Aside from the hardcore Saturn-Pluto conjunction taking place via your expansive ninth house of adventure, your sultry planetary ruler will also retrograde from May to June via your pleasure-seeking second house of rulership. The nodes of the moon will also shift into the axis of Gemini and Sagittarius, which means your money houses will be affected. Please note: Acknowledging your worth is essential; recognizing your value is what will bring you closer to your goals in 2020.

Shutterstock

Virgo: A Year Of Self-Love And Divine Wisdom

Your joy should be just as important as your due diligence in 2020... if not more, Virgo. This is a year where you tap into your soul aspirations and unique passion projects. What are your soul aspirations? What kind of contribution do you want to make in the world? Your destiny is calling you so don't be afraid to take the necessary risks. Uranus is revolutionizing your philosophies and perspective, too. So, make sure to follow your calling and stick to your path. Venus will also retrograde this year and it will affect your pleasure-seeking house of money, value, and unique gifts. Everyone has a unique gift they're meant to share with the rest of the world. What's yours?

Capricorn: A Year Of Powerful Metamorphosis

Pat yourself on the back, Capricorn. You're the celestial fave this year, because Jupiter is traveling through your sign amidst bringing joy and abundance to your life. There will be six eclipses in 2020, and three of them will activate your astrological axis before the nodes shift into Gemini-Sagittarius. This is powerful, so prepare for that final Black Swan moment, because your celestial revamp is nearly finished. Also, try not to overwork yourself so much this year. You're good at a lot of things, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle balance surely isn't one of them... at least not yet.